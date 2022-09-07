Lauren Conrad Says 'Goodbye to Summer' in Gorgeous Beach Photos with Sons Liam and Charlie

Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell share sons Liam, 5, and Charlie, 2

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022 05:27 PM
Lauren Conrad Says 'Goodbye to Summer' With Sweet Photos of Sons
Photo: Lauren Conrad/Instagram

Lauren Conrad is looking back on an unforgettable summer with her sons.

The Laguna Beach alum, 36, shared photos from her summer on Instagram Tuesday, celebrating the quality time she spent with sons Liam James, 5, and Charlie Wolf, 2.

"We said goodbye to Summer in our happy place watching the sun rise and set, eating PB&Js on the beach and taking long walks," she captioned the Instagram photo carousel.

The photos showed the boys exploring a beach town, though Conrad doesn't specifically say where they spent the time. Her sons can be seen wandering through streets and sand, picking up shells and enjoying the sunset and the shore.

While appearing on the debut episode of the new podcast Perelel Lives in May, the mother of two opened up about the struggles she experienced post-pregnancy, telling host and Perelel co-founder Alex Taylor that she "lost herself" after the birth of son Liam.

"I was like, 'I don't know when I'm gonna get back,'" recalled Conrad, who shares her boys with husband William Tell. "Like, 'Am I just a new human now?' "

The entrepreneur said that while friends had given her some advice prior to giving birth, nothing they said could have prepared her for what was to come.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Lauren Conrad/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Lauren Conrad/Instagram

"I think I was just really focused on the exciting parts and knew I could get through the rest," she said. "It's like a funny game that women play with each other because you know it's worth it and you can't just tell that to someone. I had friends who told me just enough; they told me the things I needed to know. ... They helped me prepare with checklists and then were there for me afterwards, in a supportive way."

"The emotional journey afterwards...was just really challenging," Conrad added. She went on to say that it took "about a year" for her to feel herself again, pointing out that a close female friend assured her that she'd become someone "even better."

A post from her kids' clothing line Little Co. by Lauren Conrad in December showed Conrad's sons wearing matching pajamas and boots as they worked in a garden.

"Gardening has never looked so adorable! 🪴 @LaurenConrad's little guys are helping out in the garden, while wearing their #LCLittleCo 2-Piece Pajama Sets and they couldn't look cuter," the fashion designer mom wrote.

Conrad then reposted the photo on her Instagram Story calling her boys her "tiny gardeners."

