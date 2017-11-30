A Whale of a Tale! Lauren Conrad Explains the Story Behind Her Son Liam's Nautical Nursery

Image zoom Courtesy Lauren Conrad; Elizabeth Messina

Lauren Conrad designed an adorable nautical-themed nursery for her 4-month son Liam James — complete with plenty of whales and sailboats — but she says making the decision wasn’t easy.

“When it came time to design Liam’s nursery, I was all over the place. At first I wanted to make it a celestial theme with a navy wall covered in constellations,” Conrad revealed on her blog, adding that she started “seeing celestial nurseries popping up all over Pinterest, so I decided to try something else.”

“Next, I thought a wilderness theme could be cute. I found the perfect wallpaper with black and white birch trees,” but Conrad notes she “read somewhere that having stripes on the wall of your nursery could stress out your baby and have a negative impact on their sleep. Who knows if that’s even true … Regardless, the camping theme was out.”

Conrad finally realized why she was having such a difficult time decorating her son’s room: she hadn’t met him yet, and had no idea what would fit his personality.

“I didn’t know if he liked dinosaurs or stars or the color green. So, I decided to keep it simple and in line with the rest of our home, which has a slight nautical vibe,” she continued.

“As he gets older and begins to cultivate his own interest, we can redecorate his room together,” Conrad explained.

Image zoom Lauren Conrad and son Liam Lauren Conrad/Instagram

The space’s furniture includes Land of Nod’s Andersen Crib ($1,199) and changing table ($129 to $1,099), the Finn Rocking Chair from Anthropologie (starting at $1,198) and IKEA’s HEMNES dresser ($199) finished with Anthropologie’s Streamline Knobs in Brass ($6 to $10).

A few products that complete the nursery? West Elm floating shelves ($79 to $127) and Etsy finds like a wooden baby gym ($50 and up), chunky knit blanket ($75 and up) and whales canvas poster ($110) — plus a plethora of sweet touches from Conrad’s own site The Little Market.

Image zoom Lauren Conrad's son Liam Lauren Conrad/Instagram

The new mom and her husband, lawyer William Tell, welcomed Liam — their first child — in July. “I always hoped I would have a boy,” she told PEOPLE shortly after the birth of her son. “Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys. When we found out, I was so excited.”

In September, The Hills alum also opened up to PEOPLE about how it was “insane” that her son was growing up so fast.

“I took a photo of [Liam] yesterday,” Conrad said, adding that “I’m trying to take a monthly photo — all of the good moms do it — I’m really trying. So I took it and I looked at it next to his 1-month photo, and he had just changed. Like he was a completely different baby, and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ ”

“I think that you can become a little overwhelmed, just being at home with your baby all day,” Conrad added at the time. “But seeing how fast they change, you realize it’s so important not to miss anything. It almost makes it harder to leave them.”

New holiday gifts are currently available from the star’s LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl’s line, as well as at TheLittleMarket.com: Conrad’s 501c that assists women in developing countries in making an income by buying and selling handmade items on her site.