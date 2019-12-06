Lauren Conrad Says Motherhood Has Been Easier the Second Time Around: 'You Can Enjoy It'

Lauren Conrad has her hands full with a toddler and a newborn, but the fashion mogul says welcoming her second son Charlie Wolf has been a totally different experience from first-time motherhood.

“[It’s easier]. You know what you’re in for. You’re not as stressed. You can enjoy it a little bit more,” Conrad, who’s also mom to 2-year-old Liam James (with husband William Tell), told PEOPLE exclusively Thursday night at a dinner celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her LC Lauren Conrad line for Kohl's.

“You also know that it gets easier, so there’s sort of this light at the end of the tunnel whereas with the first you’ve never done it before and you have no idea,” adds Conrad, who gave birth to Charlie on Oct. 8.

Even so, the designer and entrepreneur, 33, jokes that she and Tell are currently in “triage” mode. “We’re just in survival mode, but it’s so much fun,” she says. “It’s nice we’re able to slow down a little bit around the holidays and really enjoy our youngest while he’s so little. He’s such a good baby!”

Earlier this week, Conrad posted an adorable holiday photo of her family, but the star admits not everything was as picture-perfect as it seems.

“It takes like 3,000 shots to get one [usable one]. Adding a baby into the mix was interesting, and our older son did not want to take photos that day so that was really fun, but we got one!” she says.

At the bash — where many of Conrad’s closest friends and family dressed up in festive, shimmery pieces from her clothing line — the former Hills star marveled at how quickly time as flown by.

“It’s very surreal. It’s amazing that I’ve been able to do this for 10 years, but I can’t even believe it’s been that long at the same time,” she says about her professional milestone.

“I’m very, very proud of this brand, and also the team that works on it. It’s such a nice environment, and Kohl’s has been an amazing partner and so supportive over the years. I feel very lucky.”