Lauren Conrad Debuts Her New Kids' Clothing Line, Shares Her Nightly Social Distancing Routine

"I am trying to look at this in a positive way," Lauren Conrad tells PEOPLE of social distancing with her husband and two young sons

When it comes to social distancing at home with her husband William Tell and their two sons Charlie Wolf, 7 months, and Liam James, 2½, Lauren Conrad admits, "We're in survival mode."

Continues the lifestyle maven in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, "Our kids need a lot of attention. We're living in a world of LEGOs and train sets! It's been a real balancing act."

And the 34-year-old designer certainly has her plate full, with the launch of her new kids' clothing line Little Co. by Lauren Conrad, available in sizes newborn through 5T exclusively at Kohl's beginning Thursday.

"I look at kids' clothes a lot differently now that I've shopped for them," says Conrad, who also shot a video for the brand with some little fans, pre-COVID-19.

"I wanted [the line] to be really easy — mix-and-match pieces and complementary colors. And I'm a big fan of gender neutral colors," she says, adding, "Kids grow out of their clothes so quickly!"

As far as personal time during the lockdown, Conrad says it's been a bit elusive. "Any time throughout the day that I would have taken for myself has been replaced with cooking and cleaning," says The Little Market co-founder.

"The only time I have to myself is when the kids go down to sleep," she tells PEOPLE. "Every night, I've been taking a bath with Little Market bath salts and having a glass of wine. It's my favorite thing! When you have young children, you don't get a lot of alone time."

But Conrad gives plenty of credit to husband of five years Tell, 40, whom she calls "a great partner." Says The Hills alum, "He's good at doing what he needs to do, and really helping me out."

In the end, "I am really trying to look at [the current situation] in a positive way, and remember that my kids are only going to be this small for so long. And I'm getting a chance to enjoy them in a way I maybe wouldn't have before."