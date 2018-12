“We do little-knit alpaca pieces that are really sweet for boys and girls,” Lauren Conrad tells PEOPLE of one of her favorite gifts for babies from her shop, The Little Market. “It’s little mittens, little headwraps and then little beanies with ears. I love those as a gift for a new parent because they’re adorable and I was a fan of anything with ears on it.”

She added of her 17-month-old son Liam James, “Poor Liam was part bunny for the first year of his life. He always had little ears because I think they’re so sweet.”

