Lauren Conrad Describes Awkward Parenting Situation Where She Had to Hand Her Son to a Stranger

Lauren Conrad has only been a mom for 16 months, but her life since welcoming little Liam James has been packed with plenty of surprises.

The former reality TV star, 32, shared with PEOPLE in a Celeb Parents Get Real interview recently some of the most challenging tasks she has had to perform as a parent and how she’s adjusting.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

To start, Conrad got real about expecting. “The hardest part … was just being pregnant,” she said. “You’re so big and hot and uncomfortable. I had heartburn for six months straight. Literally, water gave me heartburn.”

The fashion mogul also revealed why she never gives prenatal advice, unless someone asks. “Everyone’s pregnancy is so different so I can only speak to my own, but also, all [pregnant women] get is advice, so sometimes you just wanna be handed some ice chips and left alone,” Conrad explained.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Lauren Conrad and son Liam Lauren Conrad/Instagram

Lauren Conrad's son Liam Lauren Conrad/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: 22 Completely Adorable Photos of Lauren Conrad’s Son Liam

After giving birth, The Fame Game author said her life became even more dictated by her baby. To elaborate, she recalled a time where she and her husband, lawyer and musician William Tell, lost Liam’s favorite book.

“It was like our house was on fire,” Conrad joked. “We were like, ‘Have you seen the book? Where’s the book? Where’d you put it? Where’s the book?!’ So I feel like daily you just have something that happens where you’re like, ‘All right, we’re doing this.’ “

Perhaps because the first year and change have been so hectic, The Hills alum revealed she’s still “figuring it out” in terms of her exact parenting style. “I try to be strict on some things, but my little boy is so cute I’m a little bit of a pushover sometimes, too,” she admitted. “I’m trying to find a balance between both. I’m picking my battles.”

Lauren Conrad's husband William Tell and son Liam Lauren Conrad/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Conrad’s New Nonprofit Store Is Every Artisan’s Dream



Next, she shared her must-have diaper bag item — food, because of Liam’s tendency to get “hangry,” like his parents — and the most “unfortunate” diaper change she’s ever experienced, thanks to an airplane lavatory.

“[It] didn’t have a changing table, and it was bad,” she began. “I handed him to a stranger. I opened the door and I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ “

“The flight attendant was so nice,” Conrad recalled. “She was like, ‘I hold babies all the time.’ I was like, ‘Thank you.’ “