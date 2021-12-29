Lauren Conrad Gushes Over Her Two Sons Getting Down in the Dirt: 'Tiny Gardeners'

Lauren Conrad can't get over her boys' garden work.

On Tuesday, the fashion designer, 35, gushed over her two sons, 4-year-old Liam James and 2-year-old Charlie Wolf — whom she shares with husband William Tell — as the boys got down and dirty.

A post from her kids' clothing line Little Co. by Lauren Conrad showed Liam and Charlie wearing matching pajamas and boots as they worked in a garden.

"Gardening has never looked so adorable! 🪴 @LaurenConrad's little guys are helping out in the garden, while wearing their #LCLittleCo 2-Piece Pajama Sets and they couldn't look cuter," the caption read.

Conrad then reposted the photo on her Instagram Story calling her boys her "tiny gardeners."

On Saturday, Conrad also shared a rare photo of her family of four to Instagram as she wished her followers a "happy and healthy holiday."

In the sweet snap, Conrad and Tell walk on the beach together while carrying their sons. The family is color-coordinated in neutral shades for the beachside portrait. While posing for the picture, one of the little boys hilariously covers Conrad's face with her hair.

"Wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday 🤍Shout out to all the parents who make the magic happen✨" Conrad captioned the shot.

Conrad, who seldom shares family photos on social media, last posted a snap with her husband and sons in February.

The Hills alum shared a candid photo from bathtime with Tell and their boys, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day!! This is honestly the only photo we took together this entire year. William hates photos, but I love him."

Conrad and her husband were set up by friends in 2012 on a Valentine's Day blind date. She announced their engagement on her blog in October 2013, and they married on Sept. 13, 2014, at a boutique winery in Santa Ynez, California.

Three years later, they welcomed their Liam on July 5, 2017. Conrad gave birth to Charlie on Oct. 8, 2019.

In March 2020, Conrad opened up to PEOPLE about motherhood and raising her boys to be respectful, self-aware young men.