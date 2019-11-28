Lauren Conrad Shares First Photo of 7-Week-Old Son Charlie Wolf on Thanksgiving

It’s Charlie Wolf‘s first Thanksgiving — and he just made his Instagram debut!

Lauren Conrad shared a sweet family photo to celebrate Turkey Day and to share how grateful she is for her family of four.

“So much to be thankful for this year 💛 Wishing everyone a wonderful holiday!” the lifestyle guru wrote in the caption for the oceanside snap.

In the picture, Conrad holds little Charlie, who wears a blue beanie as he snoozes in her arms, while husband William Tell holds new big brother Liam James, 2, on his shoulders. The parents stand on the beach, looking out at the ocean in the photo, which was snapped by family friend and Lauren Conrad Company contributor Jessi Burrone.

Conrad and Tell welcomed Charlie just on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The former reality star announced his birth with a water color painting of the family. The couple’s second son was born weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz., and measured 20 inches, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The fashion designer excitedly announced she was expecting her second child in April with a photo of her growing belly bump, writing in the caption, “It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year 👶🏼.”

Two weeks later, she showed off her baby bump again, sporting a yellow sundress paired with a denim jacket.

Conrad opened up to PEOPLE about her second pregnancy back in August, noting that the biggest difference her second time around was already having Liam, whom she helped adjust to the idea of having a baby around by getting “all the books and the baby doll and all those things.”

Image zoom Lauren Conrad Phillip Faraone/Getty

“The biggest thing [with this pregnancy] is that I already have a child this time,” Conrad said. “I’m definitely more tired. Pregnancy is much more difficult when you have a 2-year-old running around.”

Just one month before Charlie was born, Conrad shared a pregnancy update on Instagram, admitting she was experiencing mixed feelings about his arrival.

“Currently somewhere between ‘Get this baby out of me!’ and ‘Stay in there kid! We still have so much prep to do!’” Conrad joked. “And thank you @hannahskvarla for taking this photo on our way back from the pool. This counts as a maternity shoot, right?”