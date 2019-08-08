Lauren Conrad Just Revealed Everything on Her Amazon Baby Registry — Including Her Go-to Diaper Bag

Image zoom Jennifer Graylock/Getty

Lauren Conrad is preparing for the arrival of baby number two with a little shopping.

In addition to prepping her two-year-old son, Liam, for big brother duties, Lauren is getting ready to welcome her second child by stocking her home with pieces from her Amazon baby registry, which she recently revealed on the retailer. While she plans to re-use several baby items she originally purchased for Liam, she’s also incorporating a few new finds, which start at just $8.

“A lot of cool tech came out since Liam was born,” Lauren said in a press release. “I’m excited about using a bunch of new products in the baby’s nursery to help me track feedings, diapers, and other baby details I used to track on my phone. It’s a game changer!”

Her list includes a Bluetooth-enabled baby rocker from 4moms, the Snoo Smart Sleeper by Happiest Baby, and the Echo Show 5, as well as newer versions of items she used after Liam’s birth like the Cocoon Cam Plus, which monitors your baby’s breathing and helped to ease some of The Hills alum’s concerns as a new parent.

Buy It! Cocoon Cam Plus Baby Monitor with Breathing Monitoring, $148.89; amazon.com

The designer also included her stylish new diaper bag, a Cognac vegan leather backpack from Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company, which is chic enough to wear beyond baby care duties. Lauren’s list of baby essentials also included diaper rash cream, face and body lotion, and shampoo and body wash from Alba’s brand.

Buy It! The Honest Company City Backpack, $142.49 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

The Little Market founder and her husband, William Tell, are also busy preparing Liam for his new sibling by getting “all the books and the baby doll and all those things” to make the adjustment easier.

Get more baby registry ideas and see all of Lauren’s nursery must-haves through her Amazon registry, or shop some of her favorites right here.

Lauren Conrad’s Diapering Picks:

Playtex Diaper Genie Gift Set, $82.99; amazon.com

Burt’s Bees Baby Changing Pad Cover, $16.99; amazon.com

Delta Children Ava Dresser with Changing Top, $269.99; amazon.com

Honest Diaper Rash Cream, $7.85; amazon.com

Lauren Conrad’s Nursery Picks:

Snoo Smart Sleeper by Happiest Baby, $906.50; amazon.com

Echo Show 5, $89.99; amazon.com

Delta Children Rocking Chair, $269.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Storkcraft Beckett Convertible Crib, $239.99; amazon.com

Lauren Conrad’s Picks for Mom: