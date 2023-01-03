'Degrassi' 's Lauren Collins Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband: 'New Year, New Look, New Baby'

The actress and husband Jonathan Malen are also parents to 2-year-old son Charlie

Published on January 3, 2023 01:34 PM
Lauren Collins pregnant
Photo: Lauren Collins/instagram

Lauren Collins is expanding her family!

The Degrassi alum, 36, is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Jonathan Malen, she announced on Instagram Monday.

The actress posted a sweet selfie where she places her hand on her baby bump while smiling for the photo.

"New Year, New Look, New Baby 👶🏼🥰🙊 Coming Spring '23!!! #hunintheoven," she captioned the picture.

Collins and Malen are already parents to 2-year-old son Charlie.

RELATED GALLERY: Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting

The couple, who wed in October 2018, announced the birth of their first baby in March 2020.

"Charlie Sebastian Malen ❤️ March 6th, 2020 ❤️ Read all the books, take all the courses, ask all the questions. But the truth is, nothing can prepare you for the intensity of childbirth and those first few days at home. The one thing that everyone IS right about? It's worth it. I love you, little man. 😭❤️👶🏼," she wrote alongside a photo of her newborn.

Collins and Malen celebrated son Charlie's second birthday in March and shared sweet pictures from his party on Instagram.

"Charlie turns 2 (yesterday)!!! While we couldn't find a cake in the theme of your favourite movie, the 2007 Pixar classic Ratatouille, the day was still a success," wrote Collins. "I love you more than you love pots and pans my funny, sweet and caring monkey doodle. ❤️❤️❤️🧑🏼‍🍳🦖🥳❤️❤️❤️."

The family of three celebrated with dinosaur-themed decorations, party hats and a chocolate cake iced with green balloons.

