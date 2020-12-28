Chris Lane Kisses Pregnant Wife Lauren Bushnell in Christmas Photo: 'Hope Everyone Had a Good One'

The pair are currently expecting their first child together, due in June

Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane are celebrating their last holiday season as a family of two.

The Bachelor alum and the country singer, who are currently expecting their first child together, posed in a sweet couple's photo shared by Lane, 36, on Instagram Friday. In the outdoor snapshot, he kisses his wife, 30, on the head from behind while they both cradle her baby bump.

"Murrrrrr Christmas y'all..hope everyone had a good one!! Lauren and I miss y'all 🎄," Lane captioned the post.

The couple announced their pregnancy news on Dec. 6, sharing a video of an ultrasound of their baby on the way on Instagram. "It was very exciting but now feels even more real seeing the ultrasound and hearing the heartbeat," Bushnell Lane exclusively told PEOPLE of the news at the time. "We are just soaking it all in!"

Bushnell Lane revealed on her Instagram Story last week that they found out the sex of their baby but aren't sharing the details just yet.

Two days later, the mom-to-be debuted her baby bump, tracking how her body has changed from Thanksgiving to then. Bushnell Lane also revealed her due date is the "beginning of June."

Bushnell Lane and Lane first started dating in 2018, three years after meeting at a radio event — and the following year, the country star popped the question during a family cookout in her parents’ backyard as seen in the music video for his hit song "Big, Big Plans."

They went on to tie the knot in Nashville last October and have since welcomed two adorable canines into their lives, adopted pups Cooper and Chloe.

Earlier this year, Bushnell Lane opened up to PEOPLE about how much she was looking forward to starting a family with her husband.