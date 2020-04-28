Lauren Bushnell Says Her 'No. 1 Most Exciting Next Chapter' Will Be Having a Baby with Chris Lane

Image zoom Lauren Bushnell Lane/Instagram

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane are looking forward to their "Big Big Plans" as a couple.

The pair, who were featured in Monday's Bachelor spinoff Listen to Your Heart, tells PEOPLE about the next milestones in their relationship after getting married in October 2019.

"Definitely family. We throw that one around a lot in terms of trying to plan it, I don't know how much you could plan for that," The Bachelor alum, 30, says as her husband, 35, jokes: "We practice a lot though."

Lane surprised his now-wife with a marriage proposal at the Portland-area home of her parents back in June 2019, which gave them only four months to plan their wedding and reception. Since then, the couple traveled on the road together for his Big, Big Plans Tour, which kicked off shortly after they tied the knot.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lane, who recently released his "Hold You Tonight" collaboration with Gryffin, has postponed tour dates and the pair had to reschedule their honeymoon.

"I would love to start a family. I do feel like we do already have our little family with our dog and our house. I would love to add to that," Bushnell Lane says of their beloved beagle-hound mix Cooper, who they adopted in August 2019, and their new home in Nashville.

"In terms of future goals, to me, that's my number one goal is having a family," she adds. "Career stuff is amazing and I feel very blessed, but I've always wanted to be a mom. I'm excited, that's my number one most exciting next chapter."

In November 2019, the country singer spoke about expanding their family, especially after welcoming Cooper into their home.

"Rescuing a dog has been like having a child, it has been really great though, we love him to death," Lane told Entertainment Tonight with Bushnell Lane adding at the time: "I feel like we do talk about it a lot in terms of timing but we just want to make sure we are ready and it's like the perfect time."