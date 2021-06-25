Lauren Bushnell Lane Shares Video of When She Delivered Baby Dutton: 'Soaking in Every Moment'

Lauren Bushnell Lane is offering an emotional and intimate look at the first two weeks with her baby boy.

The Bachelor alum, 31, and husband Chris Lane welcomed their first baby, son Dutton Walker, at 11:12 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 8, in Nashville, with the newborn weighing 9 lbs. and measuring 19.5 inches long, PEOPLE previously announced.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday, Lauren posted a video montage chronicling her sweet first few days with Dutton, including the moment she first met her newborn after giving birth in the delivery room.

"Only been two weeks but it's hard to remember life before you! Soaking in every moment because time is already stealing my newborn from me. 😭💙," the new mom captioned the post.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Lauren Bushnell Lane shares moment she delivered son Credit: Lauren Lane/Instagram

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2019, told PEOPLE in this week's issue all about how they're getting a handle on parenthood. Said Lauren, "We're both so new to this and learning as we go, but we're getting the hang of it! You have to laugh your way through. We're just figuring it out together."

Lauren was induced two days before her due date. She opened up to PEOPLE about being nervous leading up to the birth, but feeling that it ultimately turned out "very calm."

"The nurses were so nurturing. My doctor was amazing. Chris stayed super calm, other than at the beginning; he said he got a little lightheaded," she said. "We had music going. It was just a much more peaceful process than I anticipated. I did get an epidural, so that probably played a big role in feeling good. But it was just a lot less stressful than I thought it would be."

Lauren Bushnell Lane shares moment she delivered son Credit: Lauren Lane/Instagram

"I just stayed by her side," said Chris. "... It was honestly incredible to watch. I had to sit down for a second because I got a little woozy, but it was the most incredible thing I've truly ever seen with my own two eyes. The fact that she could carry a baby inside of her body and to then watch him come out was -- oh my gosh, it was amazing."