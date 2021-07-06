Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell ‘spent the night in the hospital’ with son Dutton Walker

Lauren Bushnell Lane Thanks Fans for Prayers After Hospital Scare With Her Newborn Son

Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane's new newborn son Dutton Walker is home safe after spending the night in the hospital over the weekend.

"Home and resting! Thanks everyone for the prayers — hopefully we keep resting and getting better," Lauren, 31, told fans on Monday night, sharing a photo of her sleeping 3-week-old son to her Instagram Story.

Hours earlier, Chris, 36, had asked fans for prayers for Dutton, who was born on June 8. Sharing a video on his Instagram Story from the hospital, the country singer explained that his son had been in the hospital overnight.

"If you pray, Dutty Butty needs some prayers," he wrote on the post.

According to Lauren, she and Chris first brought Dutton to the hospital on Sunday because they thought he had an ear infection.

"14 hours later we are home and resting," the Bachelor alum said. "Basically [Dutton] has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap."

"Thankfully we just have to give him meds and keep an eye and pray it doesn't turn respiratory or get any secondary infections," she added.

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell with son Dutton | Credit: Chris Lane/instagram

Lauren Bushnell Lauren Bushnell | Credit: Lauren Bushnell/instagram

Lauren and Chris, who wed in October 2019, spoke to PEOPLE in June about their adjustment as first-time parents.

"I feel like you just have to laugh your way through. The moments of pure exhaustion have been challenging, but Chris is so sweet and helpful," Lauren said. "Especially with me nursing, there's not a lot he can help with, so instead he's been changing diapers, doing laundry, you name it."

She added, "He's really stepped up and I appreciate it. I'm just really thankful that we have each other because at least there's someone there with me to understand what we're going through together."

Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane | Credit: Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

Chris shared that he and his wife have learned to lean on each other while parenting a newborn.