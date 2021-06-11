Lauren Bushnell Lane Shares Sweet Photos of Newborn Son Dutton Walker: '9 Pounds of Goodness'

Lauren Bushnell Lane can't get enough of her baby boy.

On Friday, the 31-year-old, who welcomed her first child, son Dutton Walker, with husband Chris Lane in Nashville on Tuesday, shared a series of new photos from her first few days with the infant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one of the sweet pics, posted to her Instagram Stories, Lauren is cuddling baby Dutton as he is swaddled on her chest. She looks down at the newborn with admiration while resting her hand on his head.

The new mom also shared a selfie with her husband while laying in her hospital bed as well as a cute image of her sister, Mollie, meeting the newborn.

Lauren went on to express her appreciation for her mom and Chris, both of whom she said were able to be with her during delivery.

"I will share more soon but I couldn't have done it without my family, Chris and the actual angel nurses/ my OB," Lauren added.

Lauren Lane Credit: Lauren Lane/Instagram

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lauren Lane Credit: Lauren Lane/Instagram

Born at 11:12 a.m., Dutton weighed in at 9 lbs. and measured 19.5 inches long, the couple told PEOPLE exclusively Wednesday.

"Everyone in the room, including Lauren and me, were shocked we had a 9-pound baby! Not sure where he was hiding in her belly?!" the country singer, 36, joked to PEOPLE. On a more serious note, "Watching Lauren go through the birthing process - from the beginning to the moment she delivered - was the most incredible thing I've ever witnessed. I experienced an emotion I've never felt before."

Added Lauren, "I've never felt an immediate unconditional love like I now have for Dutton. And going through this experience with Chris has made me love and appreciate him even more … I didn't think that was possible!"

The couple announced their pregnancy news in December, sharing a video of an ultrasound of their baby on Instagram. "It was very exciting but now feels even more real seeing the ultrasound and hearing the heartbeat," she exclusively told PEOPLE of the news at the time. "We are just soaking it all in!"

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Expecting Their First Child: 'I Had a Funny Feeling I Was Pregnant'

The former reality star documented her pregnancy journey on Instagram, sharing baby bump photos along the way and opening up about not comparing her progress to other moms.

"Pregnancy is amazing! Reminder to not compare yourself to others," the Bachelor alum wrote on Instagram in February. "This is my belly but everyone's looks different! I have compared myself to friends who are about as far along as me or have been pregnant before and worried that maybe my belly or baby was too big for my gestation and for it being my first."

"But I have to remind myself everyone is different. Everyone's bodies are different and every baby is different but all are so beautiful!" Lauren added.

Lauren said she began using ovulation strips and at-home progesterone tests last July, and then in September, the couple got the happy news they had been waiting for.

"As I write this I am so incredibly thankful to be pregnant, but I simultaneously can't stop thinking about all the women out there who have experienced a much longer struggle than I ever did and are dealing with infertility and pregnancy loss," she shared.