Lauren Bushnell Lane revealed that she and husband Chris Lane named their second child Baker Weston Lane

October 22, 2022
Lauren Bushnell Lane says her new baby is "peaceful and perfect."

The Bachelor alum, 32, shared a carousel of photos featuring her newborn with his big brother Dutton on Instagram Friday, as she revealed in the caption of her post that her second son with husband Chris Lane has been named Baker Weston Lane.

"Our little man surprised us 9 days early, late Sunday night. Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris' truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping 😵‍💫," she added, providing details on her little one's arrival.

Though Bushnell Lane called her delivery "very chaotic, unplanned and panicked" she said that "the minute he came into this world he's been nothing but peaceful and perfect. We love you Baker, welcome to the 🌍!"

The mom of two also updated her Instagram bio to reflect the birth of her new bundle of joy, with it now reading: "👶🏼 Dutton Walker & Baker Weston."

Baker was born on Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bushnell Lane underwent a cesarean section after her son, who was breech, failed to turn during the final weeks of her pregnancy.

On her Instagram Story Friday, the star posted a selfie and wrote, "Thank you for all the love and prayers! We are home and healing. C-sections are no joke - wow. Baby is healthy, I am already night sweating. Life is good with two. Love you all so much."

A second photo shared showed her holding her newborn son, as she wrote that she was "so out of it" in the moment captured.

"I was overwhelmed with joy/relief/fear/so many emotions," she wrote. "Going through this and motherhood makes me feel like I can accomplish anything. I love being their mom."

Lauren Lane/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj_cpqAOgB5/?hl=en.
Lauren Lane/Instagram

Bushnell Lane also posted about her country musician husband, 37, saying, "I couldn't have possibly done it without him."

The proud father previously shared his own update on Instagram following the birth of his second son.

"Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!" Lane captioned a family photo before commenting, "Bigggg bro loves his lil bro! Love our family and proud of you sweetheart!"

The couple's new addition joins older brother Dutton Walker, 16 months, who was previously captured meeting his new sibling for the first time in a video the family shared earlier in the week.

"That's your brother!" Lane said to Dutton, who wore a "big bro" tee, as they walked into the room. "Mama missed you bud!" Bushnell Lane told her elder son as her dad David took video. "Look at your brother," Lane then told Dutton as he lifted him onto the bed to cuddle with his mom.

Lane and Bushnell Lane began dating in 2018 and they tied the knot in October 2019 after a four-month engagement.

