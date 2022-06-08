Lauren Bushnell Lane Reveals Recent Diagnosis amid Pregnancy: 'Trying to Stay Optimistic'

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane are expecting their second baby in October, they confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively

Lauren Bushnell Lane is sharing new details about her health as she prepares to welcome her second baby.

One day after she and husband Chris Lane confirmed to PEOPLE that they are expecting another baby in late October, Bushnell Lane shared on her Instagram Stories that she was recently diagnosed with marginal cord insertion.

"The first 13 weeks-ish [of pregnancy] were way worse this time around. I just feel like I was way sicker, I threw up a lot more often, hence the hospital visit. Thankfully now I am feeling so much better," she begins a video on her Story. "I was recently diagnosed with something called marginal cord insertion. I was incredibly stressed out when my doctor told me that but I'm trying to stay optimistic."

The Bachelor alumna, who also shares son Dutton Walker, 1 on Wednesday, with Lane, explains that the diagnosis requires her to "be monitored more often," but assures fans that as of now, her baby is "very healthy, measuring great, measuring a little bit big if anything."

Marginal cord insertion, as she explains, is when the "umbilical cord attaches to the edge of the placenta versus the middle."

When the cord is normally connected at the center of the placenta, the baby is able to "get the most amount of nutrients and it's the easiest way for the blood to flow to the baby."

"So the concern is that when [the umbilical cord] attaches to the edge, especially later in pregnancy, it can sometimes cause the baby to not get all the nutrients it needs, so it just needs extra monitoring," says Bushnell Lane. "I need to go every four weeks for an ultrasound. It's not super uncommon."

Speaking to PEOPLE about their baby on the way, Bushnell Lane says her pregnancy was "very much an unexpected surprise."

Chris Lane + Lauren Bushnell Laura Moll Photography Chris, Dutton and Lauren Lane | Credit: Laura Moll Photography

"We had planned on having at least two kids, so we're very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn't necessarily on our exact timing. We're both just incredibly excited," she says.