Lauren Bushnell Lane Shows Off Baby Bump at 25 Weeks, Admits She Worried Belly Is 'Too Big'

"Everyone's bodies are different and every baby is different," she says

Lauren Bushnell Lane is opening up about overcoming pregnancy worries.

The Bachelor alum, 30, and her country singer husband Chris Lane are currently expecting their first child together, a baby boy, and on Sunday, she showed off her bare bump at 25 weeks along. With the Instagram Story post, she wrote about not comparing her progress to other moms.

"Pregnancy is amazing! Reminder to not compare yourself to others," she says. "This is my belly but everyone's looks different! I have compared myself to friends who are about as far along as me or have been pregnant before and worried that maybe my belly or baby was too big for my gestation and for it being my first."

"But I have to remind myself everyone is different. Everyone's bodies are different and every baby is different but all are so beautiful!" Bushnell Lane adds.

Also on Sunday, the star posted a throwback mirror selfie of her pregnancy figure at 12 weeks, joking about how she thought she was beginning to show at the time. "Throw back to 12 weeks pregnant when I couldn't believe how much my belly was growing 😆😅💀," she wrote.

The couple announced their pregnancy news on Dec. 6, sharing a video of an ultrasound of their baby on the way on Instagram.

"It was very exciting but now feels even more real seeing the ultrasound and hearing the heartbeat," Bushnell Lane exclusively told PEOPLE of the news at the time. "We are just soaking it all in!"

Last year, Bushnell Lane opened up to PEOPLE about how much she was looking forward to starting a family with her husband.