Inside Pregnant Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane's 'Timeless' Nursery: 'Favorite Room in the House'

Lauren Bushnell Lane and husband Chris Lane are awaiting the arrival of their first baby, a boy

Lauren Bushnell Lane is "officially ready" for her baby now that his room is finished.

The Bachelor alum and her country-star husband Chris Lane are awaiting the arrival of their first child, a son, and the mom-to-be unveiled her nursery setup, consisting mostly of Pottery Barn Kids pieces and pulled together by Realm Design.

"You guys, the nursery is done!" Bushnell Lane writes on her blog, sharing various photos from inside the nursery. "I am so happy with how it turned out. When coming up with the design I knew I wanted something neutral, timeless, cozy, and inviting."

"One of the biggest pieces of advice I got was to make the nursery a peaceful and comfortable spot because as a new mom you spend a lot of time in it," she adds. "We went with a super neutral aesthetic not only because I love the look, but also because we will be able to reuse a lot of the furniture and decor in the future."

See Inside Lauren Bushnell Lane's Nursery Credit: Halli Makennah

On Instagram, Bushnell Lane said the nursery is her "new favorite room in the house," adding that it's "even more magical than I imagined."

As she and Lane, 36, prepare for their baby boy, Bushnell Lane has kept fans up to date on her pregnancy, sharing photos on Instagram documenting her baby bump. The reality star also shared a sweet gallery of snapshots earlier this month showing the soon-to-be parents practicing Mom and Dad duties with a stand-in doll.

"Chris and I took a Baby 101 class and I feel WAY more prepared," she wrote in the caption. "Chris dropped about 100 dad jokes and my heart melted seeing him change a diaper on a doll so I cannot imagine the feeling I'll have seeing him with our son."

The couple announced their pregnancy news in December, sharing a video of an ultrasound of their baby on Instagram.

"It was very exciting but now feels even more real seeing the ultrasound and hearing the heartbeat," the mom-to-be exclusively told PEOPLE of the news at the time. "We are just soaking it all in!"