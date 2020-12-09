Pregnant Lauren Bushnell Lane Debuts Baby Bump as Husband Chris Is 'Secretly Hoping for a Boy'

Lauren Bushnell Lane is showcasing her baby bump!

The Bachelor alum, 30, and her country star husband Chris Lane, 36, announced on Sunday that they are expecting their first child together, sharing on Instagram an ultrasound of their baby on the way. The couple tied the knot in Nashville last October after they first started dating in 2018.

"It was very exciting but now feels even more real seeing the ultrasound and hearing the heartbeat," Bushnell Lane exclusively told PEOPLE of the news. "We are just soaking it all in!”

On Tuesday, the mom-to-be debuted her baby bump, tracking how her body has changed from Thanksgiving day to now. Bushnell Lane also revealed her due date is the "beginning of June."

"Baby was really making an appearance on Thanksgiving. And this was pre stuffing and turkey," she wrote on her Instagram Story while sharing a mirror selfie throwback from the holiday.

"Today!" she wrote with an up-to-date snapshot, posing in leggings and a cozy hat. "Finally feeling better over the last few weeks and been able to sneak in 15-20 minute daily workouts. Feels so good to not be a couch potato anymore."

Lane opened up about the pregnancy news, telling Radio.com's Kelly Ford earlier this week that they are "very excited" and had "been trying for a while." He also revealed he's "secretly hoping" for a son.

"It almost doesn't feel real, but here we are … [this year has] given us a chance to kind of concentrate on this and not be exhausted from the road and all that kind of stuff ... It gave us a chance to really try, and hallelujah thank the lord it worked out!" the "Big, Big Plans" singer said.

"My parents are obviously very happy," he added. "They already have one grandbaby, who is 9 years old, that my twin brother had. We're gonna find out [the sex]. We don't have too much longer. ... My mom, she's hoping for a girl. I'm secretly hoping for a boy. I think my wife wants a girl."

"A dream ☁️ Except I'm not dreaming. I'm wide awake," Bushnell Lane captioned her Instagram post announcing her pregnancy. "Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You 🙏"

Bushnell Lane told PEOPLE about how she learned she was going to be a mom and the moment she told her husband. "I just had a feeling so I took a pregnancy test. There really wasn't anything physical happening; I just had a funny feeling I was pregnant," she explained.