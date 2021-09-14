Lauren Bushnell Lane Recalls 'Full-Blown Panic Attack' While Struggling with Postpartum Anxiety

"This is by far the hardest thing I've ever done," Lauren Bushnell Lane says of being a new mom to 3-month-old baby Dutton, whom she shares with Chris Lane

Lauren Bushnell Lane is getting candid about struggling with postpartum anxiety.

The new mom welcomed baby Dutton Walker with husband Chris Lane in June, and on her Instagram Story Tuesday, she shared a photo of her 3-month-old son and wrote about experiencing panic attacks and having a difficult time balancing responsibilities.

"4 month sleep regression hitting harddddd. I know this is a highlight reel but let me tell you- I was too frazzled yesterday to take a photo of this little guy inconsolable and screaming for two hours straight," she writes. "It's truly the most heartbreaking feeling watching your baby meltdown and be over tired. Thank goodness for phone consults with @takingcarababies!!!"

The Bachelor alum, 31, says she's "feeling hopeful" currently but has been "off here quite a bit this last week trying my very best to provide Dutton with all the love he needs during his milestones."

"This is by far the hardest thing I've ever done," says Bushnell Lane. "Balancing work, a 3 month old, pp anxiety and hormones, lack of sleep, and finding time for me has been a challenge."

Elaborating further on her postpartum anxiety experiences, she says, "I had a full blown panic attack the other night and drove myself to the fire station thinking I was having an allergic reaction and my throat was closing / legs were numb."

"Reminding you here to take care of your mental health and seek help when or if you need it!" she tells her followers. "I'm heading to the doctor tomorrow to check a couple things and discuss my anxiety that has been through the roof. Anyway- just thought I would share and maybe encourage other moms that you are not alone."

Speaking with PEOPLE in late June, the couple opened up about their first weeks as parents.

"I feel like you just have to laugh your way through," Bushnell Lane said of navigating the new role. "The moments of pure exhaustion have been challenging, but Chris is so sweet and helpful. Especially with me nursing, there's not a lot he can help with, so instead he's been changing diapers, doing laundry — you name it. He's really stepped up and I appreciate it. I'm just really thankful that we have each other because at least there's someone there with me to understand what we're going through together."

"We make a good team," Lane added.