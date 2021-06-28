Lauren Bushnell Lane on 'Hard' Breastfeeding Experience with Baby Dutton: 'Opposite of Glamorous'

New mom Lauren Bushnell Lane says thanks to a lactation consultant, they've "somewhat corrected this little snapping turtles latch" and made progress

Lauren Bushnell Lane is opening up about her "painful" breastfeeding experience so far.

The new mom, who welcomed baby boy Dutton Walker with husband Chris Lane on June 8, shared a photo of herself nursing her newborn on Instagram Sunday, shedding light on how breastfeeding has been "hard" for her.

"Part of me didn't want to share this photo because it really isn't a realistic representation of what breastfeeding has been like for me. It's been hard and honestly painful at times and quite the opposite of glamorous," she begins her caption.

"With the help of a lactation consultant," Lauren continues, "we've somewhat corrected this little snapping turtles latch and are making so much progress but I still worry if he's getting enough, if my body is doing it's job, and often wonder 'why isn't today going as well as yesterday, is it my fault?' "

The Bachelor alum, 31, says she "didn't know Chris was taking this photo and although it's not necessarily representative of our reality for the first two weeks, I want to frame it and keep it forever."

"Because even through the pain and frustration I can't help but smile watching you," she explains of the joy her first child brings. "I have cherished this special time with you sweet Dutton and I am incredibly thankful for a healthy, growing baby 💙 any moms please comment pumping / breastfeeding tips pls and thank u!"

Recently speaking with PEOPLE about their lives as new parents, Chris and Lauren, who wed in October 2019, said they are learning as they go and soaking up the newborn phase.

Lauren Bushnell Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane

"I feel like you just have to laugh your way through. The moments of pure exhaustion have been challenging, but Chris is so sweet and helpful," said Lauren. "Especially with me nursing, there's not a lot he can help with, so instead he's been changing diapers, doing laundry, you name it. He's really stepped up and I appreciate it. I'm just really thankful that we have each other because at least there's someone there with me to understand what we're going through together."