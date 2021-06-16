Lauren Bushnell Lane Shares First Photos of Newborn Son Dutton: 'One Week with You'

Lauren Bushnell Lane is giving followers a glimpse at her first week with her baby boy.

On Wednesday, just over one week since the new mom welcomed son Dutton Walker with husband Chris Lane, Lauren shared a series of photos of baby Dutton during his first week in the world.

Lauren, 31, included snaps of her cradling the newborn as well as a mirror selfie that featured the mom's belly after giving birth.

"One week with you 💫," Lauren captioned the pictures on Instagram.

The Bachelor alum also gave an emotional look at the day Dutton was born in a video posted to Instagram Tuesday.

In the clip, Lauren is teary-eyed as her husband chimes in in the background, "I'm so proud of you baby."

Born at 11:12 a.m., Dutton weighed in at 9 lbs. and measured 19.5 inches long, the couple told PEOPLE exclusively last Wednesday.

"Everyone in the room, including Lauren and me, were shocked we had a 9-pound baby! Not sure where he was hiding in her belly?!" the country singer, 36, joked to PEOPLE. On a more serious note, "Watching Lauren go through the birthing process - from the beginning to the moment she delivered - was the most incredible thing I've ever witnessed. I experienced an emotion I've never felt before."

Added Lauren, "I've never felt an immediate unconditional love like I now have for Dutton. And going through this experience with Chris has made me love and appreciate him even more … I didn't think that was possible!"

The couple announced their pregnancy news in December, sharing a video of an ultrasound of their baby on Instagram. "It was very exciting but now feels even more real seeing the ultrasound and hearing the heartbeat," she exclusively told PEOPLE of the news at the time. "We are just soaking it all in!"

The former reality star documented her pregnancy journey on Instagram, sharing baby bump photos along the way and opening up about not comparing her progress to other moms.

"Pregnancy is amazing! Reminder to not compare yourself to others," the Bachelor alum wrote on Instagram in February. "This is my belly but everyone's looks different! I have compared myself to friends who are about as far along as me or have been pregnant before and worried that maybe my belly or baby was too big for my gestation and for it being my first."