Lauren Bush Lauren and Husband David Lauren Welcome Baby No. 3, Son Robert Rocky: 'So in Love'

David Lauren, the son of Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Bush Lauren, the granddaughter of George H.W. Bush, also share sons James, 5, and Max, 2½

Lauren Bush Lauren is a mom of three boys!

The 36-year-old founder of FEED Projects and her husband David Lauren (son of designer Ralph Lauren) welcomed their third baby together, son Robert Rocky Lauren, on April 10, she announced on Instagram. The newborn — who joins big brothers James, 5, and Max, who turns 3 on Monday — weighed 7 lbs., 10 oz., and measured 19.75 inches long.

"Welcome to the world baby Robert Rocky Lauren 💙✨ born on April 10th at 11:53am! We are so in love and happy that you have come to complete our wolf pack," the mom of three wrote alongside photos of the newborn. "We will call you Rocky after the majestic Rocky Mountains where @davidlauren and I were married and where we both grew up going."

"Robert is my late grandfather's name and classically cool," she continued. "We wish for you a happy, healthy, and purpose-filled life with so much love and goodness all your days! We already love you to the 🌜 and infinity and beyond!"

David added on his Instagram page that the name Rocky is also a "nod to my favorite movie character." He said, "@laurenblauren is doing great and we can't wait to introduce James and Max to their baby brother!"

Bush announced her pregnancy news in December. "We are excited to welcome baby #3 due next Spring! It has been strange and wonderful to incubate new life during this truly surreal year. Morning sickness (more like all-day sickness) aside, it has been a major ray of hope in our lives as we look towards a brighter tomorrow in 2021! Sending ❤️ to all!" the granddaughter of the late George H.W. Bush wrote at the time on Instagram.

The couple, who met in 2004, tied the knot in September 2011 after a yearlong engagement. Last September, they marked their nine-year wedding anniversary.

"Happy 9 year Anniversary to my one @davidlauren! If this pandemic has reinforced anything, it's that I'm very lucky to get to do life with you through the good times and the tougher times. Here is to the next 90+ years together! Xo," she shared on Instagram at the time, as he wrote in his own tribute, "Lucky to have my one today and everyday.... 9 year anniversary!!"

lauren bush lauren Credit: Lauren Bush Lauren/Instagram

In early April, the mom of three shared a photo of herself, showcasing her baby bump as she spent the day with her older two boys ahead of the new addition's arrival.