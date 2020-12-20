Lauren Bush Lauren Expecting Her Third Child with Husband David Lauren: 'A Major Ray of Hope'

Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren are already parents to 5-year-old James and 2½-year-old Max

Lauren Bush Lauren is pregnant!

The founder of FEED Projects, 36, and her husband David Lauren are expecting their third child. The couple announced the baby news on Instagram Sunday.

"We are excited to welcome baby #3 due next Spring! It has been strange and wonderful to incubate new life during this truly surreal year. Morning sickness (more like all-day sickness) aside, it has been a major ray of hope in our lives as we look towards a brighter tomorrow in 2021! Sending ❤️ to all!" the granddaughter of the late George H.W. Bush wrote, along with an ultrasound photo of the baby on the way.

The parents-to-be share two sons: 5-year-old James and 2½-year-old Max.

"Big News...We are getting a brother or a sister next year!!" the son of designer Ralph Lauren, 49, captioned his post, which starred their children.

The couple, who met in 2004, wed in September 2011 after a year-long engagement.

This September, they marked their 9-year wedding anniversary. "Happy 9 year Anniversary to my one @davidlauren! If this pandemic has reinforced anything, it’s that I’m very lucky to get to do life with you through the good times and the tougher times. Here is to the next 90+ years together! Xo," Bush Lauren shared on Instagram.