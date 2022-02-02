Lauren Burnham Says Watching Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Vasectomy Was 'Awkward' and 'Exciting'

The father of three had a vasectomy after he and wife Lauren Burnham decided they were done having kids

Lauren Burnham is documenting her husband's decision to undergo a vasectomy after the couple became parents of three.

Burnham, 30, who is married to former The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr., posted a YouTube video Tuesday, featuring footage from Luyendyk's vasectomy day. The 40-year-old reality star pursued the procedure after he and Burnham welcomed twins Senna and Lux in June 2021. They are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Alessi.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In her 16-minute vlog, the Bachelor alum revealed her husband was "white as a ghost," before the procedure, adding, "I thought he was going to faint. He was literally ripping his hair out."

Burnham — who was in the room while Luyendyk underwent his vasectomy — said it was "exciting" to see "everything," but admitted that watching her husband's procedure was also "very awkward."

Lauren Burnham luyendyk, Arie Luyendyk Jr.

She explained that she and Luyendyk made a joint decision about the vasectomy, telling her viewers, "Other than the fact that I birthed three children, had a C-section and all that, it was kind of his turn."

"I'm also very sensitive to hormonal birth control. Weirdly enough, it causes mild depression for me so that was hard for us when I've done that in the past," she continued. "I'd get really sad and it's not good for anyone."

Burnham also said she and Luyendyk knew that Senna and Lux would be their "last babies."

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk Credit: Lauren Burnham Luyendyk/Instagram

Luyendyk said the vasectomy highlighted the 10-year age gap between him and his wife, noting that the procedure was "the first time we really felt our age difference."

He explained, "If I was 30 I don't think I would have gotten a vasectomy. I don't want to be a super super old dad."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Luyendyk previously hinted at the surgery in September, shortly after he and Burnham welcomed their twins. When fans asked if the couple planned to have "any more babies" in an Instagram Q&A, Burnham teased it might be "vasectomy time" for her husband.

In October, the Bachelor star confirmed he would be undergoing the procedure. Although Luyendyk said he was "obsessed" with his children, he told The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast parenting had been "difficult" with two new babies.