Pregnant Lauren Burnham Throws Daughter Alessi Early 2nd Birthday Party: 'Last One as an Only Child'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. threw a butterfly princess party for their daughter before the arrival of their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl

Lauren Burnham squeezed in an early birthday party for her daughter before the arrival of her twins.

The mom and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. threw a butterfly princess party (complete with unicorn rides!) for their daughter Alessi, who turns 2 years old on May 29. The parents are currently awaiting the arrival of twins, a baby boy and a baby girl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy early bday to my little butterfly princess 🦋 last one as an only child so had to do it up✨," Burnham, 29, captioned a gallery of photos from the celebration on Instagram.

The Bachelor alums also documented the party in a sweet video on their YouTube channel. At one point in the vlog, Luyendyk Jr., 39, jokes that his wife is "so extra" after she surprised him about the "real-life fairy" she hired for entertainment at the kids' party.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Pregnant Lauren Burnham Throws Birthday Party for Daughter Before Twins' Arrival Credit: Lauren Luyendyk/Instagram

Pregnant Lauren Burnham Throws Birthday Party for Daughter Before Twins' Arrival Credit: Lauren Luyendyk/Instagram

Burnham caught up with PEOPLE earlier this month, sharing how she's preparing for the birth of her twins. The mom also shared how she is helping Alessi understand she'll soon have younger siblings.

"We have gotten quite a few books on becoming a big sister, like Baby in Mommy's Tummy. We've been reading those books to her almost every night," she said.

"We try and mix in some other topics as well, but we read those to her. We talk to her about the babies in my belly all the time and I try to put her hand on my belly when they're moving," she added. "She kind of puts two and two together. I actually took her to an ultrasound … so I think she's starting to put it together a little bit more, but I don't know if she'll totally grasp it until they're here."

Pregnant Lauren Burnham Throws Birthday Party for Daughter Before Twins' Arrival Credit: Lauren Luyendyk/Instagram

Burnham, who married her husband in January 2019 after they met on his Bachelor season, also told PEOPLE that the decision to expand their brood further after their twins arrive is something they're "going to take day by day."