Lauren Burnham Recalls Arie Luyendyk Jr. Feeling 'Worn Out' from Sex While Trying to Conceive

The pair share their journey to conceiving twins, with Arie Luyendyk Jr. joking that he desperately needed to "recharge" at one point

Lauren Burnham is getting candid about conceiving her twins.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. announced their pregnancy in December 2020 after revealing in May 2020 that she suffered a miscarriage. She says she "wanted to try right away" for another baby, but doctors instructed them to wait about a month.

"I think the first reaction when you go through that as a couple," adds Luyendyk Jr., "is you just want to dive right back in, get pregnant and forget about the miscarriage. I think that's something we wanted right away. Obviously it did not work out that way."

The process took longer than they expected, with Burnham admitting it "drove me crazy," while Luyendyk Jr. recalling, "It was a huge disappointment every month when you're like, 'Okay, this could be the month,' and then it didn't happen, and then it didn't happen again."

"Trying was fun," Luyendyk Jr. jokes of trying to conceive — though Burnham adds with a laugh, "For a little while. It was fun until it wasn't."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom

"At the beginning, we were just like, 'We'll have sex every day,' " says Luyendyk Jr. Adds Burnham, "That's the wrong approach, apparently. My doctor was like, 'Yo, you need to calm down.' " Her husband then jokes, " 'Arie needs to recharge!' "

Burnham recalls every time they got to a "peak fertility day" based on an at-home ovulation test, she would alert him that it was go time.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh! We have like 12 hours, it's peak fertility. Let's go!' Arie's like, 'No. I'm not on board for this, I'm worn out.' He's like, 'This is just not fun anymore, count me out,' " she says. "I got pissed. ... Not the right approach."

For them, Burnham attributes a friend-recommended product with wild yam oil extract in it as helping them get pregnant after the first month of using it. "Maybe this is the secret? I was just totally blown away that after the first month I used this that we got pregnant," she says.

"I can't say it works for everybody," adds Burnham. "It could have been something that played a part for us."

The pair also joke about Arie's "advanced" moves that could also have played a part in the pregnancy. Burnham says with a laugh, "Who knows if that made any difference. And also, my aunt gave me some really uncomfortable tips as well that I will not be talking about on YouTube."