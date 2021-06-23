Lauren Burnham Says She's 'Proud of This Squishy Belly' 11 Days After Birth of Twins: 'All Good'

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk is praising her post-baby body.

The Bachelor alum, 29, gave birth to twins - daughter Senna and son Lux - with husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Friday, June 11, and on Tuesday, the mom shared a photo of herself 11 days postpartum, celebrating her body for delivering her healthy babies.

"11 days pp... just a reminder that not everyone gets a flat tummy back right after popping babies out & it's all good," she writes alongside the mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, posing in her underwear while smiling.

"Proud of this squishy belly even if i have to ask, 'what could possibly be in there?!' lol," she adds.

In a heartfelt post on an Instagram page dedicated to her new additions, Lauren - who is also mom to 2-year-old daughter Alessi - opened up about her first week with the twins.

"Our hearts grew another 2 sizes the day you came into this world. This has been an incredible week and we couldn't be happier," she wrote. "You both already have such unique personalities. Senna, you're sweet, calm and have the biggest, round eyes (when you decide to open them). Lux, you are a firecracker and need to be fed THE moment you wake up."

"We have to be ninjas when it comes to diaper changing, because you fly your legs all over the place," the mom continued. "Your big sis has been so excited to hold you and help. She loves you both very much! We are so excited to watch you all grow up together. Love you and see you in a few when you wake up!"