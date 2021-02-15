Lauren Burnham Shows Off Baby Bump, Proudly Says 'I Still Have Abs' While Expecting Twins

Lauren Burnham proud of her singular ab as she awaits her twins!

The Bachelor alum, 29, is currently expecting twins, a boy and a girl, with husband Arie Luyendyk Jr., with whom she also shares daughter Alessi, 20 months. On Luyendyk Jr.'s Instagram Story Sunday, Burnham showed off her pregnancy figure at home before getting ready for their Valentine's Day date night.

"I think you should rock it out tonight," Luyendyk Jr., 39, says in the video of his wife putting her baby bump on display.

While rubbing her belly, Burnham jokes with a laugh, "I feel like I look like a short, little Hobbit," to which her husband replies: "You do not. You're a tall, beautiful, pregnant, sexy woman."

"Look it! I still have abs," she says proudly, pointing out some muscles above her baby bump. Luyendyk Jr. then excitedly agrees, "Oh you do! There's an ab!" as they both share a laugh. He wrote on the slide, "I see an ab!"

The couple — who met on the 22nd season of The Bachelor and got married in January 2019 — cheered last month when they discovered their twins were going to be a girl and a boy. "I'm so relieved that there's at least one boy in there," Luyendyk Jr. joked in a video at the time. "Oh my gosh, that's so cool."

Burnham added: "We're so lucky, and I'm just really grateful. And now we're having a boy and a girl. We're just so lucky and I don't know why."

The couple announced their pregnancy in Dec. 2020 after revealing in May 2020 that Burnham suffered from a miscarriage. "It's hard to know what to say right now. I've been crying on and off for the past 3 months...right now is no different. So so grateful.🌈," the reality star shared on her Instagram page.