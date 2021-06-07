Pregnant Lauren Burnham Luyendyk Showcases Baby Bump in 'Last Days' Before Birth of Twins

"Last days before this belly is gone," Lauren Burnham Luyendyk wrote alongside the photo, posing alongside husband Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk is counting down the days!

On Sunday, The Bachelor alum, 29, shared a mirror selfie snuggled up to husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the pair prepare for the arrival of their twins. In the sweet photo, Lauren rests her hand on her baby bump while wearing a green dress and snapping the photo with her other hand. Arie, 39, smiles as he cradles her stomach.

"These last days before this belly is gone," Lauren captions the post.

Lauren recently told PEOPLE about how she and Arie figured out what they wanted to name their babies on the way.

"We've had them picked out for the last couple of years. We came up with Alessi's name. Right after we decided on her name, we actually chose the next two for our boy and our girl," she said. "It just ended up working out where we're now having a boy and a girl. So we're just gonna use both of those names that we loved."

The pair wed in January 2019 after they met on his season of The Bachelor. She said the decision to expand their brood further after their twins arrive is something they're "going to take day by day."