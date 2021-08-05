Lauren Burnham Shares Photo Tandem Nursing Twins, Calls Breastfeeding 'One of the Hardest Things'

"I'm in awe of all the ladies that make it look so effortless and even the ones who don't. You. Are. Superheroes," Lauren Burnham Luyendyk says of breastfeeding

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk is praising fellow mamas!

On Thursday, the 29-year-old Bachelor alum celebrated World Breastfeeding Week with a candid Instagram post recognizing what she described as "one of the hardest things i've ever done."

Sharing a photo of herself tandem nursing her twin babies — Senna James and Lux Jacob, who turn 8 weeks Friday — Lauren said, "i'm in awe of all the ladies that make it look so effortless & even the ones who don't. you. are. superheroes.⚡️."

Lauren and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr., who wed in January 2019 after they met on his season of The Bachelor, welcomed their twins on June 11, which they announced on Instagram shortly after. Alongside Senna and Lux, the pair are also parents to daughter Alessi, 2.

In the comments section of her post, Lauren received an outpouring of love from various fellow Bachelor Nation members. "So beautiful! 😍 and yes, I've decided all mamas are superheroes," wrote Jenna Cooper. "The hardest and most wonderful thing ever❤️."

"Breastfeeding [two] babies is a whole other ball game!" posted Ali Fedotowsky-Manno. "You make it look effortless my friend! You are an amazing mama!"

"Rockstar. ❤️ and so beautiful!," noted JoJo Fletcher while Arie, 39, chimed in with a sweet message, saying, "Proud of you 👏." Added Raven Gates, who recently announced she is expecting her own child with husband Adam Gottschalk: "This is so beautiful ❤️."

Following the arrival of her twins, Lauren faced a few medical setbacks. After Senna's birth, the infant previously spent time in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) for breathing issues. Lauren, meanwhile, battled a severe case of mastitis in July.

Arie later announced that his wife was back home and "feeling much better" on Instagram. "Thank you for all the well wishes! The fam is back together!" he captioned a photo of Lauren holding their twins.