Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Welcome Twins: 'Momma and Babies Are Doing Great'

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr., who met on his season of The Bachelor and got married in 2019, are also parents to daughter Alessi, 2

Double the love!

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk Jr. have welcomed their twins, they announced on Instagram over the weekend. The pair, who wed in January 2019 after they met on his season of The Bachelor, are also parents to daughter 2-year-old daughter Alessi.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"@luyendyktwins are here!" he wrote in a celebratory Instagram Story post on Saturday. "Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly."



"Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you for all the support," he added.

Although the couple have yet to share any snaps of their newborns, they did share a sweet photo of themselves from the hospital. Before her delivery, Arie also praised Lauren for being a "tough woman," writing that "she's having a hard time this go around with nausea."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk childbirth Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. | Credit: Lauren Luyendyk/Instagram

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk childbirth Credit: Arie Luyendyk/Instagram

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk childbirth Lauren Burnham | Credit: Arie Luyendyk/Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE in May, Lauren said she and Arie figured out what they wanted to name their babies on the way a while ago.

"We've had them picked out for the last couple of years. We came up with Alessi's name. Right after we decided on her name, we actually chose the next two for our boy and our girl," she said. "It just ended up working out where we're now having a boy and a girl. So we're just gonna use both of those names that we loved."

The mom shared a photo of herself on Instagram with her daughter on May 23, writing that she was making the most of the time with her before adding two newborns into the mix. "soaking up all the extra time w/ my bff before we have a couple more," she wrote.

Lauren also explained to PEOPLE how she was coaching Alessi to be prepared for her younger brother and sister.

"We have gotten quite a few books on becoming a big sister, like Baby in Mommy's Tummy. We've been reading those books to her almost every night," she explained at the time. "We try and mix in some other topics as well, but we read those to her. We talk to her about the babies in my belly all the time and I try to put her hand on my belly when they're moving. She kind of puts two and two together. I actually took her to an ultrasound … so I think she's starting to put it together a little bit more, but I don't know if she'll totally grasp it until they're here."

As for whether they plan to have more children, she added: "We didn't expect to have three right away, so it's gonna be a very big transition for us. We wanna see how we manage that first and then we'll probably decide after that. But the pregnancy this time around, I have to say, has been a lot easier than my first pregnancy."

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk with daugther Alessi | Credit: Lauren Burnham/Instagram

In an emotional Instagram post back in March, Lauren got candid about her worries while awaiting the arrival of her twins.

"This time around has been different to say the least," she began her caption, shared alongside a topless maternity photo showing off her baby bump. "The darkness that surrounds a loss is something not easily forgotten. The months of mourning, the months of hoping, to now, moments of worry."

"Even in the midst of something as beautiful as new life, that darkness finds its way in to remind me that it did in fact exist," she added. "It's tarnished the blissful ignorance i gleefully experienced the first time around."