Lauren Burnham Says She Is 'Sad' She's Not Pregnant Yet After Miscarriage

Lauren Burnham and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. are in the process of trying for another baby after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the Bachelor alum, 28, answered a fan question on her Instagram Story inquiring about whether she and Luyendyk, 38, plan to conceive another baby after their recent loss. The couple revealed in May that they suffered a missed miscarriage, which occurs when the embryo has died, but has not been physically miscarried.

Burnham, who is mom to 15-month-old daughter Alessi, said she's been "discouraged" as they have yet to conceive again.

"We have been trying for a couple of months," she wrote. "I know it's not been long yet, but since our miscarriage we've wanted another baby so bad. I've been sad & discouraged the last couple of months bcuz of it, but trying to stay positive!"

"It will happen when it's our time," added Burnham.

The Bachelor Nation couple shared an emotional video on their YouTube account back in May, opening up about the "roller coaster of emotions" they experienced after first learning they were expecting their second child.

After learning that Burnham was expecting at the time, the couple began to make plans for their future.

"We made so many plans," the couple explained in the video description. "We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi's little brother/sister. We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn't get the happy story we had hoped for."

During their first visit to the doctor, they were told that Burnham's ultrasound showed their baby on the way, who by their estimate "should have been 8 weeks" along, looked to only be about 5 weeks old.

"We were really confused by that," Burnham explained. "But our doctor assured us that it could be a number of things and not to panic about it. ... It could mean I'm just not as far as long as I was, it could mean I ovulated less, or it could mean that it's not a viable pregnancy."

After another few weeks of waiting, the couple went to the doctor again and found out that Burnham had suffered a missed miscarriage. The doctor went on to explain that her hormone levels were still up because her body hadn't yet recognized the loss.

"It's been a roller coaster of emotions going from scared at first a little bit because it was so soon, then happy, then stress and worry for weeks on end, and then obviously today was the bad news," Luyendyk explained. "It's consumed our thoughts for the last month. It's been hard holding this back from everybody."

"I was really excited to tell you guys that we were pregnant, and I feel like this is the best way for us to tell the whole story," added Burnham at the time.