Lauren Burnham, Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Sleeping Separately After Welcoming Twins: 'It's Working Out'

The couple opened up about the sleeping arrangement in a candid video on their YouTube channel Monday and explained how it benefits them, the twins and their 2-year-old daughter Alessi.

"There are some nights where it is complete chaos," the former Bachelor, 39, said regarding Senna and Lux's varying sleep patterns and occasionally mismatched feeding schedules.

Arie further explained, "One wakes up at 10, then the other one wakes up at midnight, the other wakes up at 2. [Before] you know it, you've gone through the whole night and you haven't slept."

As the couple works toward getting Senna and Lux on the same schedule, they've found that allowing one person to have a full night of sleep while the other sleeps in the nursery to tend to the twins has greatly benefitted them.

"We just switch on and off, just to give each other a full night's rest," the racecar driver said. "Then the person who has a full night's rest handles Alessi first thing in the morning. It's working out pretty good."

The couple also spoke about how they care for each other emotionally when they're facing challenges with three children.

"If I'm having a mental breakdown, Lauren picks up the slack. If she's having a mental breakdown, I get it together and I pick up the slack," Arie said, adding, "I think that is what makes us great at [parenting]. We can sense when the other needs a little bit more heavy lifting on the parenting end."

Lauren, 29, agreed, saying, "We do a good job balancing out."

"We can't both break down at the same time. One of us has to man up and stop complaining," she said with a smile.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. with twins Senna and Lux

The mom-of-three, in particular, has faced postpartum complications since welcoming the twins on June 11: She battled a severe case of mastitis in July. Arie later announced that his wife was back home and "feeling much better" on Instagram.

"Thank you for all the well wishes! The fam is back together!" he captioned a photo of Lauren holding their twins. Lauren also posted a video on her Instagram Story of her cuddling Lux, captioning the post: "back home where I get to snuggle these little squooshes."

Mastitis, an inflammation of breast tissue that can often occur when breastfeeding, is caused by blocked milk ducts and bacteria entering the breasts. If not treated early enough, mastitis "can cause a collection of pus (abscess) to develop in your breast," which "usually requires surgical drainage," according to the Mayo Clinic.

In their latest YouTube video, Lauren said she'd rather give birth "10 more times" than deal with mastitis again.

Speaking about breastfeeding the twins, she said, "I just really wanted to do it as long as I could."