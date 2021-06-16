Lauren Burnham Luyendyk Says Newborn Daughter Has to 'Stay Behind' in Hospital 4 Days After Birth

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk is asking followers to keep her family in their prayers as her newborn daughter has to remain in the hospital.

On Tuesday, four days after Lauren and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. welcomed their twins, a son and a daughter, Lauren shared on her Instagram Stories that her newborn daughter has to stay in the hospital while her baby boy gets to go home.

The mom of three shared a sweet video of her twins resting next to one another, writing, "today is so bittersweet... we get to leave the hospital..."

In a follow-up video, Lauren is stroking her baby girl's hand as she sleeps, sharing, "but little sis has to stay behind for now. 💔"

"i've never felt heartbreak like this. pls say prayers for our girl," Lauren added.

Lauren Burnham Credit: Lauren Burnham/Instagram

Also on Tuesday, Arie shared photos of the couple's 2-year-old daughter Alessi cuddled up to her new baby brother while giving him a kiss on the head.

"Already loves her brother so much ❤️," he captioned the sweet photo. "Thank you everyone for the kind words and for those that watched our vlog on YouTube. Emotional few days but Alessi meeting her little brother today was cuter than words could describe. We'll post more soon just resting 😴."

The couple - who got married in January 2019 after meeting on The Bachelor - announced that they were expecting twins in December after revealing that earlier in the year Lauren suffered a miscarriage. Arie also shared a first look at their newborns earlier on Tuesday with photos of his wife in a hospital gown and surgical cap as she held the babies close in her hospital bed.

Leading up to the moment their family grew by two, the former Bachelor told his social media followers that Alessi was "just as excited as we are" about becoming a big sister, sharing a cute photo of the toddler laying in the twins' bassinet while playing with two babydolls.

In May, Lauren spoke with PEOPLE and explained how she was coaching Alessi in preparation for her younger brother and sister.

"We have gotten quite a few books on becoming a big sister, like Baby in Mommy's Tummy. We've been reading those books to her almost every night," she said at the time. "We try and mix in some other topics as well, but we read those to her. We talk to her about the babies in my belly all the time and I try to put her hand on my belly when they're moving. She kind of puts two and two together. I actually took her to an ultrasound … so I think she's starting to put it together a little bit more, but I don't know if she'll totally grasp it until they're here."