Lauren Akins Laughs in Hilarious Video of Daughter Lennon Love, 1, Being the 'Goofiest Kid'

"Just your typical struggle bus on a Wednesday. I feel ya babe, sometimes I just can't," the mom of three said of the silly moment

Lauren Akins can't stop laughing about this adorable toddler moment.

On Wednesday, the Live in Love author, 31, shared a hilarious video clip of her daughter Lennon Love, who turned 1 year old earlier this month, crashed on the floor and unwilling to sit herself up. "Lennon! Come on, honey!" Akins says in the video, as her daughter sits in a pink tutu. "Get up. Why do you act like you can't get up," she adds, laughing at the moment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Just your typical struggle bus on a Wednesday. I feel ya babe, sometimes I just...can't 😂😂😭," the mom captions the post. "You can hear her say 'doww?' aka 'I want down' hahahah I'm still laughing, she is the goofiest kid even at just 1 year 💗😂"

"& for all of you thinking I'm a horrible mom," Akins — who also shares daughters Willa Gray, 5½, and Ada James, 3, with husband Thomas Rhett — adds, "she is practically running around the house and started walking at 9 months, so sitting up is not something we're working on, she blew past that milestone about 6 months ago."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

For Lennon's first birthday, the family commemorated the special day with a rainbow-themed party, complete with streamers, balloons, party hats and an adorable cake with a rainbow on top. During the celebration, the family snapped a silly photo of the group surrounding Lennon in her high chair as they made surprised faces.

"How we feel about our girl turning 1 💕🌈☁️🎈," Akins captioned the picture on Instagram.

Image zoom Credit: Lauren Akins Instagram

"My precious, littlest Love!! You are 1 (yesterday, oops-I was too busy celebrating you to post 💕)!" Akins wrote in another tribute. "Your little personality is already bigger than most adults I am fairly certain, laughing is my favorite thing to do with you-other than kissing your lips💋, and I know without a doubt that I am the luckiest mama in the world that God made you mine💗 AND right before the holiday of L❤️VE! 😩💕 "