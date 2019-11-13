Ahead of Baby No. 3's Arrival, See Lauren Akins' Cutest Bump Shots with Husband Thomas Rhett

The longtime sweethearts are expecting their third daughter in early 2020
By Kate Hogan
November 13, 2019 04:22 PM

Laura Farr/AdMedia /MediaPunch

At the Nov. 12 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Lauren — expecting the couple’s third daughter in early 2020 — went for gold in her fitted knee-length frock.

Lauren Akins/Instagram

The mom-to-be rang in her 30th birthday in early November with her favorite people — daughters Willa Gray, Ada James and Thomas Rhett — by her side.

The Cowardly … Pregnant Lion?! Lauren played the part in a cozy onesie on Halloween 2019, with her daughters as Glinda and Dorothy, her husband as the Scarecrow and her sister Macy as the Tin Man.

Lauren Akins/Instagram

In another movie-inspired costume, the mom-to-be used her bump as part of her Ursula ensemble, while her husband played The Little Mermaid‘s Prince Eric.

Jason Kempin/Getty

Lauren was lovely in lace on Oct. 16 as her husband was honored at the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year awards in Nashville.

Diggzy/Splash

For a September date night in N.Y.C., Lauren kept it simple in a cozy black dress and sneakers.

The mom-to-be — with then-pregnant pal Hayley Hubbard — was all about florals at the Dolce & Gabbana Takes Nashville dinner in July.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The proud papa made an appearance, too.

Lauren Akins/ Instagram

As the couple revealed the sex of their baby on the way, Lauren seemed to have an inkling, wearing a dress with pink and red flowers for the event.

Lauren Akins/ Instagram

The smiling mama bear had the tiniest hint of a bump in the couple’s pregnancy announcement post on Instagram.

Lauren Akins/ Instagram

The big sisters are already thrilled!

