Ahead of Baby No. 3's Arrival, See Lauren Akins' Cutest Bump Shots with Husband Thomas Rhett

At the Nov. 12 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Lauren — expecting the couple’s third daughter in early 2020 — went for gold in her fitted knee-length frock.
The mom-to-be rang in her 30th birthday in early November with her favorite people — daughters Willa Gray, Ada James and Thomas Rhett — by her side.
The Cowardly … Pregnant Lion?! Lauren played the part in a cozy onesie on Halloween 2019, with her daughters as Glinda and Dorothy, her husband as the Scarecrow and her sister Macy as the Tin Man.
In another movie-inspired costume, the mom-to-be used her bump as part of her Ursula ensemble, while her husband played The Little Mermaid‘s Prince Eric.
Lauren was lovely in lace on Oct. 16 as her husband was honored at the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year awards in Nashville.
For a September date night in N.Y.C., Lauren kept it simple in a cozy black dress and sneakers.
The mom-to-be — with then-pregnant pal Hayley Hubbard — was all about florals at the Dolce & Gabbana Takes Nashville dinner in July.
The proud papa made an appearance, too.
As the couple revealed the sex of their baby on the way, Lauren seemed to have an inkling, wearing a dress with pink and red flowers for the event.
The smiling mama bear had the tiniest hint of a bump in the couple’s pregnancy announcement post on Instagram.
The big sisters are already thrilled!