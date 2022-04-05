Lauren Akins Shares Sweet Family Selfie for Thomas Rhett's Birthday: 'You Are the Best Thing'

"Honey you are everything God knew we needed to be the best leader of our fam," Lauren Akins writes of her husband

Lauren Akins and her little ones are showering Thomas Rhett with love on his special day!

On Tuesday, Akins shared an adorable family selfie to Instagram featuring Thomas Rhett, 32, and their four daughters — Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 4 months — celebrating the country star's birthday and latest album release.

In the picture, which Akins says was snapped on Thomas Rhett's actual birthday on March 30, the family of six wears pink party hats in honor of the singer's big day.

"Honey you are everything God knew we needed to be the best leader of our fam🤍 happy birthday cutie pie (**last Wednesday)! and happy album release (**last Friday)!" Akins begins.

"YOU ARE THE BEST THING IN OUR LIFE🥰 and we are SO proud of you!!! We love celebrating you babe! Have fun on @thetodayshow and give @hodakotb big hugs from us💕 WE LOVE YOU!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 xoxoxo, Laur, Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon, Lillie, Kona & Cash 💗🐾," she concludes the post, adding, "this pic was taken the morning of his bday, me and Willa Gray had party hats on too, you just can't see them🤪."

Last week, Thomas Rhett chatted with PEOPLE about his sixth studio album Where We Started, out now, and the "Country Again" singer revealed how he narrowed down the tracklist to his "favorite" album he's made thus far.

"I was alone with my thoughts in 2020 and wrote a lot of songs, just me and the guitar and I wanted to write some more things that made my kids smile and made my kids want to dance," Thomas Rhett said of the album's inspiration.

In order to accomplish his goal, he went straight to the source: his four daughters.