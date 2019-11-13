Lauren Akins Shows Off Baby Bump on Red Carpet During Date Night with Husband Thomas Rhett

Lauren Akins is glowing as she prepares baby No. 3!

On Tuesday night, a pregnant Akins, 30, and her country star husband, Thomas Rhett, walked the red carpet at the 67th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Akins cradled her baby bump while shining in a gold dress and black heels while Rhett, 29, opted for a black two-piece suit and shirt with black Gucci loafers.

Rhett and Akins, who share daughters Ada James, 2, and Willa Gray, 4, were childhood friends who began dating in high school (with a little nudge from Akins’ dad) and married in 2012. In February 2017, the couple announced they were expecting a baby and had also begun the process of adopting a child from Africa.

Now in their seventh year of marriage, the two announced in July that they were expecting their third daughter. “Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings😂,” Rhett joked while sharing the news on Instagram alongside a photo from the couple’s gender reveal celebration.

“I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy,” he added.

While welcoming a new child is far from stress-free, the soon-to-be father of three recently opened up about how he and Akins have found “a more peaceful spot” while awaiting their baby girl.

“We’re all really excited,” Rhett said at a press conference in Nashville last month. “Before I had kids, I never really imagined that I would be this at peace with two and one on the way. I thought I’d be like, what in the world is happening? … But we really do feel right now that we’re at a more peaceful spot than we’ve ever been. Maybe we found the calm in the crazy somehow.”

However, the country crooner said he realized that he and his wife will need to make some changes for their growing family, revealing that a new home is also in their future.

“We’re moving because we’ve completely outgrown our house,” Rhett said.