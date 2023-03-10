Laura Prepon and 3-Year-Old Son Make 'Friends' at the Museum — See the Sweet Photos!

The Orange Is the New Black actress is a mother to a 3-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter named Ella, both of whom she shares with husband Ben Foster

Published on March 10, 2023 01:06 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CplZlNZOz8s/ lauraprepon's profile picture lauraprepon Verified Making friends at the museum. 🐒 5h
Photo: Laura Prepon/Instagram

Laura Prepon is spending some quality time with her kids.

On Instagram Thursday, the mom of two showed off her trip to the museum with her adorable 3-year-old son and her 5-year-old daughter Ella.

Her toddler, who celebrated his birthday last month, smiled in one sweet pic as his mom, 43, carried him while they looked at a monkey, and he tried to imitate the animal's pose.

Prepon joked in the post's caption: "Making friends at the museum. 🐒."

Dressed in a red bomber jacket and matching beanie paired with kaki pants, the toddler also looked at a video of fish shown on a large display at the museum, according to a precious moment shared on the Orange Is the New Black actress's Instagram Story.

In another snap from the day also shared to the That '70s Show star's Story, her son stands next to his sister as they push buttons on a small display playing a video about sea creatures.

Laura Prepon/Instagram
Laura Prepon/Instagram

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2020, Prepon shared that she and her husband, Ben Foster, have chosen to "remain extra private" when it comes to their kids.

"Everyone is different with [posting] pictures of their kids — no judgment, do your thing. It's a personal thing," she told PEOPLE. "But for my husband and I, that's where we do remain extra private, is when it comes to our kids."

Explaining why she and Foster, 42, have not gone public with their son's name, she added: "We make all those decisions as a family. So at a certain point ... we'll say it, but ... being that we're in the public eye, we always have conversations around anything, especially that has to do with our kids. We're very protective of that."

Laura Prepon/Instagram
Laura Prepon/Instagram

She detailed her reservations about giving more glimpses of their kids in a separate interview with PEOPLE in 2021, sharing that she was "riddled with anxiety" when she first became a mom.

"If motherhood has taught me anything so far, it's that something can work out for a period of time, and then you move on and evolve from that," she shared. "As a new mom, I was riddled with anxiety that I had never experienced before. My friends who were mothers with older kids said, 'Laura, this is a phase, you'll move on, and then it will be something different.' And that has transcended into other parts of my life. We're all evolving. I always see that with my kids."

