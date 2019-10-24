'Knocked Up!' Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Expecting Second Child: 'We Are So Excited'

Image zoom Laura Prepon and daughter Ella Laura Prepon/Instagram

There’s a baby on the way for Laura Prepon!

The Orange Is the New Black star, 39, and her husband Ben Foster are expecting their second child together, Prepon revealed on Instagram Thursday.

In her snapshot, the mom-to-be shows off her baby bump underneath an all-black ensemble, smiling as she holds the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Ella next to a window.

“We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful!” Prepon captioned the post, adding the hashtag, “#knockedup.”

Image zoom Ben Foster (L) and Laura Prepon Mike Coppola/WireImage

Prepon and fellow actor Foster, 38, welcomed their first child, daughter Ella, in summer 2017. PEOPLE confirmed their pregnancy news the previous January, just a few months after Foster popped the question back in fall 2016.

They tied the knot in June 2018, with the former That ’70s Show actress sharing a black-and-white wedding photo of the new husband and wife smiling and embracing.

“Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support,” Prepon addressed her fans and followers in the caption. “Wishing all of us the good stuff!”

In April of last year, the actress opened up on a segment of The MOMS about how she balances her career with motherhood, explaining that she “had to get back to work really quickly” after giving birth.

“Ben and I are really great about if I’m at work, he’s [at home], and if he’s at work, I’m [at home],” she said. “[But] I do feel guilty, and I just know that [Ella would] be proud if she knew. I’ve talked to a bunch of women [asking], ‘How do you do this?’ And they’re just like, ‘There’s really no solution. You just do it.’ “

Prepon also touched on mom shaming, saying, “Even with some women having to bottle feed their babies earlier rather than breastfeed and the mom shaming that goes on … I don’t allow that anywhere near me or my friends.”