Laura Prepon Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing Second Pregnancy

Laura Prepon is a glowing mom-to-be!

Just days after the Orange Is the New Black star, 39, announced she and husband Ben Foster were expecting their second child, the couple stepped out on the red carpet together for the 2019 American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes Veterans Day Special in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

The actress cradled her growing bump as she wore a black, long-sleeved Christian Siriano gown for the outing. Her husband, meanwhile, opted for a black suit, white button-down shirt and black tie.

Prepon announced she and Foster, 38, were expecting on Instagram Thursday. She shared a photo of her baby bump underneath an all-black ensemble while smiling as she held the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Ella.

“We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful!” Prepon captioned the post, adding the hashtag, “#knockedup.”

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ella, in summer 2017. PEOPLE confirmed their pregnancy news the previous January, just a few months after Foster popped the question in fall 2016.

They tied the knot in June 2018, with the former That ’70s Show actress sharing a black-and-white wedding photo of the new husband and wife smiling and embracing.

In April of last year, the actress opened up on a segment of The MOMS about how she balances her career with motherhood, explaining that she “had to get back to work really quickly” after giving birth.

“Ben and I are really great about if I’m at work, he’s [at home], and if he’s at work, I’m [at home],” she said. “[But] I do feel guilty, and I just know that [Ella would] be proud if she knew. I’ve talked to a bunch of women [asking], ‘How do you do this?’ And they’re just like, ‘There’s really no solution. You just do it.’ “

Prepon also touched on mom-shaming, saying, “Even with some women having to bottle feed their babies earlier rather than breastfeed and the mom-shaming that goes on … I don’t allow that anywhere near me or my friends.”