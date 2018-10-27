Baby's First Set Visit! OITNB Star Laura Prepon Shares First Photo of Daughter Ella

Tomás Mier
October 26, 2018 09:07 PM
Laura Prepon and the Orange Is The New Black cast got a special visit — from Prepon’s baby Ella!

The 38-year-old actress, who plays Alex Vause on the Netflix series, shared an Instagram photo of herself carrying her daughter. “Visit from my little one on set while directing this episode of #OITNB,” Prepon captioned the mother-daughter photo.

“I missed her wahhhh,” costar Jackie Cruz, who stars as Flaca on the show, commented on the photo.

Prepon and fellow actor Ben Foster welcomed their first child last summer.

Earlier this year, Prepon opened up about being Ella’s mom when she spoke on a segment of The MOMS about her book, The Stash Plan.

“Being a mom is the most incredible gift in the world and it’s one of the hardest things, as we all can relate to, and we just all have to help each other,” she said.

She also explained that The Punisher actor, 37, balance parenting and work together.

“Ben and I are really great about if I’m at work, he’s [at home], and if he’s at work, I’m [at home],” she said. “[But] I do feel guilty, and I just know that she’d be proud if she knew. I’ve talked to a bunch of women [asking], ‘How do you do this?’ And they’re just like, ‘There’s really no solution. You just do it.’”

The final season of Orange Is The New Black is set to air next year.

