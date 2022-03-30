Laura Dern Says She's Making Daughter Jaya, 17, Finish School Before Becoming an Actress

The Jurassic World Dominion actress shared her excitement for her daughter Jaya to start her acting career when she’s a little older

Laura Dern's daughter is hoping to follow in her mom's footsteps.

The Jurassic World Dominion actress, 55, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she opened up about her 17-year-old daughter Jaya Harper's ambition to be an actress. Dern told host Ellen DeGeneres that she's excited for Jaya to eventually be the family's third generation of actors following herself and her parents Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

"There is something very moving about it," she explained. "Jaya's 17 and I started very young at 11 but I'm so happy that she's waiting and wants to go to school but really knows in her heart she wants to act."

"And maybe if she does, we'll end up having the privilege of working together," Dern added.

DeGeneres then questioned why Jaya was waiting to start an acting career considering Dern started at such a young age.

"I'm basically making her wait," she admitted, noting that she "saw the consequences of not being in school" and having a normal childhood.

Dern also noted that she's proud of her son Ellery Harper, 20, for keeping family traditions alive with music, noting that he's a third-generation musician after his dad Ben Harper and grandparents.

Aside from acting and music, Dern is often celebrating her kids' on social media.

In September, Dern celebrated her firstborn on Instagram, writing, "National Sons Day! What a blessing just to get to share the love for our boys!!!! My life grows more full with every day getting to walk alongside you, my boy."

Before that, to honor Jaya, the proud mom wrote in another post, "Love being with my inspiration on National Daughters Day!" alongside a mother-daughter selfie.

Dern told ELLE earlier this year that family has been a source of comfort for her throughout the pandemic.

"Family — I think for all of us. Sharing the privilege of what seem like the little moments, cooking a meal with my kids, learning to cook together, sharing stories," she said. "My mom had pneumonia and specifically was high-risk in terms of her lungs. So, being so protective of her, it was a very locked-down time, like so many of us with a high-risk family member."