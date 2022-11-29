Laura Dern Celebrates Daughter Jaya's 18th Birthday: 'You Teach Me Every Day'

Laura Dern's little girl is all grown up!

The mom of two took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate daughter Jaya on her 18th birthday. Sharing a photo carousel featuring pictures of Jaya as a little girl, as well as a more recent picture with the actress, the Little Women actress celebrated her younger child.

"My girl is 18 today!!!" the proud mom wrote. "Happiest birthday, Jaya! You teach me every day about what it means to be an honest and profound empath, artist, and activist."

"I love you with everything," Dern concluded.

Dern shares Jaya and son Ellery, 21, with ex-husband Ben Harper.

In March, the Jurassic World Dominion star, 55, appeared on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she opened up about her teen's ambition to be an actress. Dern told host Ellen DeGeneres that she's excited for Jaya to eventually be the family's third generation of actors following herself and her parents Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

"There is something very moving about it," she explained. "Jaya's 17 and I started very young at 11 but I'm so happy that she's waiting and wants to go to school but really knows in her heart she wants to act."

"And maybe if she does, we'll end up having the privilege of working together," Dern added.

Laura Dern with daughter Jaya and son Ellery. Kevin Winter/Getty

DeGeneres then questioned why Jaya was waiting to start an acting career considering Dern started at such a young age.

"I'm basically making her wait," Dern admitted, noting that she "saw the consequences of not being in school" and having a normal childhood.

While Jaya will continue the family tradition of acting, Ellery will pick up music as a third-generation musician after his dad and grandparents.