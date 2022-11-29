Laura Dern Celebrates Daughter Jaya's 18th Birthday: 'You Teach Me Every Day'

Laura Dern shares daughter Jaya and son Ellery, 21, with ex-husband Ben Harper

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 03:16 PM
Laura Dern daughter Jaya birthday
Photo: Laura Dern/Instagram

Laura Dern's little girl is all grown up!

The mom of two took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate daughter Jaya on her 18th birthday. Sharing a photo carousel featuring pictures of Jaya as a little girl, as well as a more recent picture with the actress, the Little Women actress celebrated her younger child.

"My girl is 18 today!!!" the proud mom wrote. "Happiest birthday, Jaya! You teach me every day about what it means to be an honest and profound empath, artist, and activist."

"I love you with everything," Dern concluded.

Dern shares Jaya and son Ellery, 21, with ex-husband Ben Harper.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In March, the Jurassic World Dominion star, 55, appeared on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she opened up about her teen's ambition to be an actress. Dern told host Ellen DeGeneres that she's excited for Jaya to eventually be the family's third generation of actors following herself and her parents Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

"There is something very moving about it," she explained. "Jaya's 17 and I started very young at 11 but I'm so happy that she's waiting and wants to go to school but really knows in her heart she wants to act."

"And maybe if she does, we'll end up having the privilege of working together," Dern added.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: (L-R) Jaya Harper, Laura Dern, and Ellery Harper attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World Dominion" on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Laura Dern with daughter Jaya and son Ellery. Kevin Winter/Getty

DeGeneres then questioned why Jaya was waiting to start an acting career considering Dern started at such a young age.

"I'm basically making her wait," Dern admitted, noting that she "saw the consequences of not being in school" and having a normal childhood.

While Jaya will continue the family tradition of acting, Ellery will pick up music as a third-generation musician after his dad and grandparents.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChiY9XpPhD6/ lauradern Verified Greatest gift I could have ever dreamt up. Happiest 21st birthday to you my amazing son/friend/inspiration. You teach me every day…about art..empathy..and grace. You are a profound human and artist. And you are such a kind and amazing man. I’m so blessed and lucky to love you and learn from you. And you make me laugh every day. 3d
Laura Dern Celebrates 'Amazing and Kind' Son Ellery on His 21st Birthday with Rare Photos
laura dern daughter
Laura Dern Says She's Making Daughter Jaya, 17, Finish School Before Becoming an Actress
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 78th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Laura Dern attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Laura Dern Mourns Death of Her 'Miracle Dog' Jamal in Sweet Tribute: 'With His Angels Now'. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChgEdTOPivu/?hl=en.
Laura Dern Mourns Death of Her 'Miracle Dog' Jamal in Sweet Tribute: 'With His Angels Now'
rob kardashian, dream kardashian
Rob Kardashian Shares Tribute for Daughter Dream's 6th Birthday: 'Daddy Will Always Love You'
Jennifer Lopez on cover of Vogue
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About 'Process' of Blending Her Family with Husband Ben Affleck's
Diane Ladd; Laura Dern
Laura Dern Wakes Up Her 'Cutie Mama' Diane Ladd with Cake for Sweet Birthday Surprise
Drew Barrymore Olive birthday
Drew Barrymore Celebrates Daughter's 10th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'So Proud to Be Your Mom'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: (L-R) Jaya Harper, Laura Dern, and Ellery Harper attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World Dominion" on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Family Night! Laura Dern Brings Son Ellery, Daughter Jaya to 'Jurassic World Dominion' L.A. Premiere
Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault arrive at the Premiere of Marvel Studios' Eternals on October 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California
Salma Hayek Celebrates Daughter Valentina's 15th Birthday with Photo Taken by Blake Lively
Hugh Jackman Shows Laura Dern Dance Moves
Laura Dern Declares Herself a 'Broadway Star!' as Hugh Jackman Teaches Dance Moves in Sweet Video
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
apple-gwyneth-paltrow-102022-1
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Burst 'Into Tears' When Daughter Apple Went to College: 'It Was Horrible'
Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dress as Royalty for Granddaughter Rani Rose's 4th Birthday
Kate Hudson and her kids
Kate Hudson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Ree Drummond family
Ree Drummond's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Courteney Cox wishes Daughter Coco a Happy 18th Birthday
Courteney Cox Celebrates Daughter Coco's 18th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'Proud to Be Your Mom'