Other titles include Hair Love, Little Blue Truck, Separate Is Never Equal and Best Friends

Laura Bush Shares Her 2020 Summer Reading List for Kids (and Yes, Her Daughters' Book Is on It!)

Laura Bush is sharing her most recent top book picks for children.

The former first lady has released her Mrs. Laura Bush's 2020 Summer Reading List for Kids, which is broken up into some of her favorite picks for youngest, elementary-school-aged and middle-school-aged readers.

"Now, more than ever, it is important to keep children engaged in reading," says Mrs. Bush. "This summer reading list includes picks for the youngest readers through middle schoolers – with topics ranging from race and kindness, to staying true to yourself, to the special bond of sisterhood — ensuring all readers are kept entertained throughout the summer and into the school year."

"Our mom made sure my sister and I were surrounded with wonderful books from the time we were babies," the Today co-host, 38, said of Mrs. Bush, who used to work as a librarian.

Bush Hager added that both her mother and father, former President George W. Bush, frequently read to her and Pierce Bush when they were children.

"Most often, my parents would read to us in their bed. The four of us would all be in there together while my mom and dad took turns reading out loud. That gave us such a cozy, secure feeling," she said, later noting that she also got her love of mystery novels from her dad, 74.

A book lover and former teacher, Bush Hager has written several books of her own, including the one she co-authored with Pierce Bush, Sisters First.

"The way women were talked about during the 2016 election was not what we saw reflected in our own lives and nothing we wanted girls to grow up with," she told Parents when talking about the nonfiction book, which features personal stories from the former first daughters.

"We wanted to write about women lifting each other up. It was also a love letter to each other because we feel that having a sister has made us braver, more confident and more daring," the mom of three added.