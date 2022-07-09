Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Tony Award-winning actress posted on social media to share the baby's name on Saturday

Laura Benanti Welcomes Her Second Child via Surrogate, Shares Photo of Baby with Sister: 'Rainbow Babies'

Laura Benanti has expanded her brood!

The Tony Award-winning actress shared that she and her husband Patrick Brown welcomed a daughter on Saturday, posting on social media to share the baby's name.

"Please welcome to the world Louisa Georgia Benanti-Brown," she wrote in a post that shows the girl's big sister bonding with her.

"On July 9th at 2:43am we were blessed with the arrival of our second daughter."

Benanti's Instagram post features a snap of her first-born daughter Ella letting Louisa hold onto her finger. A second photograph shows the child smiling as she cradles her baby sister in her arms.

Benanti also told her followers that they brought Louisa into the world via surrogate.

"Like many, the journey towards growing our family has had many challenges," Benanti opened up in the caption. "However, our journey has also been marked by the privilege to pursue different paths to grow our family.

"Specifically, our remarkable surrogate (an angel-on-earth) who carried our precious girl and delivered her into our arms."

Benanti said it was "an other-worldly generosity of spirit, body, and kindness that can never be repaid" before finishing off with "Ella and Louisa 🌈 Rainbow babies. Rainbow sisters."

Last year, Benanti wrote the book M is for MAMA (and also Merlot): A Modern Mom's ABCs, with her friend and fellow performer Kate Mangiameli to provide comic relief for moms in the form of a board book that runs through the alphabet.

"[Kate and I] both had postpartum depression after our children were born," Benanti told PEOPLE. "I was not able to see the humor in things in a way that I usually am, and so it was important to me that we be able to bring some levity to a situation that can often feel like life or death."

"You're keeping a human alive and that can be a lot of pressure, so I think any opportunity that we have to laugh is a positive one," she continued.

The My Fair Lady actress also shared her experience with "mommy shamers" addressing breastfeeding, her decision to go back to work or what school she should send her child to.

Her daughter Ella Rose was allergic to breast milk.