Laura Benanti Reveals She Had a Miscarriage During a Performance: 'I Knew It Was Happening'

The Tony Award-winning actress revealed she experienced a miscarriage while performing on The Broadway Cruise's recent voyage to Bermuda

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 09:00 PM
US actress Laura Benanti arrives for the season five New York premiere of Inside Amy Schumer, at the Pendry Hotel in New York City on October 18, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Laura Benanti experienced a miscarriage while out at sea.

The Tony Award-winning actress, 43, shared a photo taken from onboard The Broadway Cruise's voyage from New York to Bermuda, in which she is seen performing in front of a crowd of passengers. In the post's caption, she revealed, "On Monday April 3rd, I performed on stage for 2000 people while having a miscarriage."

Benanti is one of ten musical theater stars who joined the March 31 to April 5 round-trip voyage and explained that she "knew it was happening" before her performance.

"It started slowly the night before," she penned in her Instagram post on Wednesday. "If it had been our first loss, or even our second, I likely wouldn't have been able to go on. But unfortunately, I am not a stranger to the pain and emptiness of losing a pregnancy. It is a path I have walked before, hand in hand with my husband."

Benanti and her husband, Patrick Brown, are parents to daughters Ella, 6, and Louisa, born in July via surrogate.

"My husband and I are heartbroken but we will move through this together as we, and so many others, have done before," she added. "I share all of this not to garner sympathy or attention but to remind the many people and families who have and will suffer in this way that there is no shame in this kind of loss. That you are not alone. And to remind me as well."

While it is unclear how long Benanti had been pregnant, the Broadway star thanked her in-laws for being there for her daughter Ella.

"Thank you to my remarkable Mother-in-law and Father-in-law for shielding Ella from the reality of this experience and giving her the time of her life while 'Mama's back hurt.' Thank you to that little soul for choosing me as your home, even for a short time," she added.

In the post, Benanti added that she was surrounded by "some of the kindest, most loving humans," acknowledging the cruise's passengers and staff.

"Thank you to everyone in that audience for the grace your presence allowed. For lifting me out of my grief for that Holy hour. Thank you to my band for holding me unconditionally in your hearts and the crew for working hard to make me as comfortable as possible. Thank you to my friends and fellow performers for rallying around me and so graciously accommodating my changing needs," she wrote.

In the comments section, Benanti received support from friends and followers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm so proud of you! This moved me immeasurably - your Grace, heart, vulnerability, and courage all together - heroically divinely feminine 🤍," wrote Jewel.

Expressed fellow theater star Lindsay Heather Pearce, "Love to you, warmth to you, and comfort in these days to come 💛🙏🏻."

Benanti opened up about a previous miscarriage during a conversation with PEOPLE in 2020.

"It started to make me feel angry that there's some deep-seated misogyny in our culture where women are not allowed to mourn the loss of their pregnancy," she expressed. "I felt like the only thing that would make me feel a tiny bit less crazy about losing my pregnancy was feeling like perhaps I could help other women not feel alone because I felt so alone."

Related Articles
Ana Obregon
Spanish Actress, 68, Welcomes Baby via Surrogate, Reveals Child Is Biologically Her Late Son's
Michigan parents celebrate first girl born in family in nearly 140 years
Michigan Family Welcomes First Baby Girl in 138 Years: 'She's Finally Here'
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Jokes About Mixing Up Contraction Signs: ‘Am I Dying, Or Was That Gas’
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Jokes About Mixing Up Contraction Signs: 'Am I Dying or Was That Gas?'
Rumer Willis
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares Exclusive Bump Photos, Hopes Baby Has Bruce and Demi's 'Goofiness'
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black attend PFLAG National 50th Anniversary Gala at Marriott Marquis on March 03, 2023 in New York City.
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Welcome Second Baby, Son Phoenix Rose
Jessie J 43rd BRIT Awards
Jessie J Shares Sweet Clip of Baby Boy Moving Around Her Belly
Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch Died of Cardiac Arrest and Had Alzheimer's Disease Leading Up to Her Death
Al Roker's Daughter Courtney Roker Shows Off Her Baby Bump: 'Baby (& Mama) Is Growing' Can we do a tout of this pic? https://www.instagram.com/p/CqjBFxLuieb/?hl=en
Al Roker's Pregnant Daughter Shows Off Bump: 'Baby (& Mama) Is Growing' 
Khloe Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Cute Octonauts-Themed 5th Birthday Party
Khloé Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Lavish 'Octonauts'-Themed 5th Birthday Party: Photos
https://twitter.com/Kate_Chastain/status/1641813085852762113 . Kate Chastain/Twitter
'Below Deck' Alum Kate Chastain Shares Updated Photo of Baby Bump: 'I Waddle Now'
Kaley Cuoco Baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqgDZ8BhJR8// . Tom Pelphrey/Instagram
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter Matilda: 'Little Miracle'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Mary Fitzgerald attends the Vivienne Tam show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on February 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vivienne Tam )
'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Reveals She Had a Miscarriage: 'There's Still Hope'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Maude Apatow poses as Maude Apatow joins the cast of "Little Shop of Horrors" at The Westside Theatre on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Maude Apatow Reveals She Sustained a Concussion While Performing in 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Teyana Taylor, and Rue Rose Shumpert attend the New York premiere of Focus Features' "A Thousand and One" at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on March 27, 2023 in New York City.
Teyana Taylor Reveals She Had Postpartum Depression While Filming 'A Thousand and One'
Martha Stewart (R) attends the Broadway opening night of "Life Of Pi"
Martha Stewart and Granddaughter Jude, 12, Make Rare Appearance Together at Broadway's 'Life of Pi'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Gush Over Daughter Luna After She Writes Book for School: ‘So Proud’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Gush Over Daughter Luna After She Writes Cookbook for School