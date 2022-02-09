“Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out,” Larry Birkhead wrote in a heartfelt post on Instagram on Tuesday

Larry Birkhead Remembers Anna Nicole Smith 15 Years After Her Death: 'Your Love Is Still Alive'

Larry Birkhead is honoring his former partner, Anna Nicole Smith, 15 years after her death.

The photographer, 49, penned an emotional tribute to Smith on the anniversary of her death on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a sweet, candid black-and-white snap of the two from years ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Still remembering this one 15 years after her death. She was truly one of a kind. She struggled for love and acceptance. Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage," Birkhead began.

"Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out," he continued. "Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one of a kind teenager with her Mom's smile, beauty and courage."

Added Birkhead: "Thanks to Anna's fans for helping keep her memory alive. We love you Anna Nicole."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Smith, a former Playboy model with a larger-than-life personality who starred on the reality series The Anna Nicole Show, was found unresponsive in her hotel room at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, while vacationing with former lover Howard K. Stern in 2007.

She was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she died. She was 39 years old.

It was later confirmed that Smith died of an accidental overdose on prescription medication five months after her and Birkhead's daughter, Dannielynn, was born. Smith's 20-year-old son, Daniel, died of an accidental overdose in Smith's Bahamas hospital room just three days after the birth of his sister.

"You've got to think: My daughter was born on Sept. 7 and on Sept. 10, Daniel died," Birkhead previously said. "So you go from that extreme high and low, and how do you process that in your mind? Although her death certificate will list a different cause — an accidental overdose — in my mind, I think she truly died of a broken heart."

RELATED VIDEO: Larry Birkhead Talks About Life with Dannielynn and Honors Anna Nicole Smith in New Series

Smith and Birkhead's daughter is now 15 years old. In a 20/20 special that aired in February last year, the father-daughter duo traveled to Mexia, Texas — where Smith grew up — so Dannielynn could learn more about her mom.

"Dannielynn has no idea that she's going to see these things. All this is a surprise," Birkhead said in the special, referring to some of Smith's personal belongings, including photos, artwork, clothes, and more. "She has a big heart like her mom had, I think she could appreciate these things."